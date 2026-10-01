Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market Forecast To 2035 By Therapy Type, Scale, Manufacturer, Application, And End User 27.37% CAGR Unlocks USD 1.56 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize CDMO outsourcing, niche cold-chain logistics and EDB-backed partnerships to leverage Singapore's ASEAN gateway for cell, gene, mRNA and ADC manufacturing.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market by Therapy Type, Scale of Operation, Type of Manufacturer, Application and End User - Trends and Growth Forecast, Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore advanced therapy manufacturing market is estimated at USD 177 million in the current year and is projected to exceed USD 1,562 million by 2035. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 27.37% during the forecast period.

Singapore has developed into a strategic hub for cell therapies, gene therapies, tissue-engineered products, antibody-drug conjugates and other next-generation biologics. Its growth is supported by national research platforms, regulatory alignment, government incentives and sustained investment in bioprocessing, viral vector production, fill-finish operations and cold-chain infrastructure.

Market Growth and Investment Trends

The Singapore Economic Development Board, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research and the Health Sciences Authority are helping accelerate advanced therapy manufacturing through facility co-funding, workforce development and regulatory pathways aligned with the US FDA and EU EMA.

Major investments include AstraZeneca's USD 1.5 billion antibody-drug conjugate facility, its first end-to-end ADC manufacturing site globally, and WuXi Biologics' USD 2 billion biomanufacturing facility in Tuas. SCG Cell Therapy has also established an EDB-backed cGMP cell therapy manufacturing and R&D center supporting clinical and commercial development.

The Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Initiative mRNA Biofoundry further strengthens Singapore's position in next-generation therapeutic manufacturing. As the first facility in Asia capable of producing gram-scale mRNA therapeutics, it expands national capabilities across nucleic-acid medicines and vaccines.

Key Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market Drivers



Government co-funding and tax incentives reduce capital barriers for innovators and contract development and manufacturing organizations.

More than 2,700 regenerative medicine and advanced therapy clinical trials were active worldwide in 2025, creating demand for specialized manufacturing capacity.

Singapore provides access to an ASEAN population of nearly 740 million and a regional healthcare market approaching USD 740 billion.

GDP-certified cold-chain logistics through Changi Airport support the export of temperature- and time-sensitive therapies.

Regulatory alignment with FDA and EMA standards improves Singapore's attractiveness as a base for regional and global production. Biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing GMP-compliant production to CDMOs instead of constructing capital-intensive facilities.

Market Challenges

High operating costs, limited land availability and the capital intensity of automated facilities remain important barriers to market entry. Singapore also faces a shortage of specialized bioprocessing talent, although training programmes led by A*STAR's Bioprocessing Technology Institute are helping address workforce requirements.

The country's small domestic patient population limits local commercial volumes for autologous therapies, making export-oriented and CDMO-driven business models essential for scale. Manufacturers must also manage competition from lower-cost Asian production centers, differing regulations across ASEAN countries and complex last-mile distribution requirements.

Commercial Opportunities and Key Insights



Growing CDMO adoption is creating opportunities for suppliers of raw materials, single-use consumables, vector-specific reagents and validated logistics services.

Demand remains strong for cryopreservation, real-time shipment tracking, advanced packaging and specialized cold-chain handling.

Singapore's role as an ASEAN manufacturing base supports distribution into Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Expansion into mRNA, nucleic-acid products and ADCs is broadening the addressable market beyond traditional cell therapy.

Government-backed capacity development supports long-term supply, logistics and distribution agreements. Vertical integration by global companies raises entry barriers while creating opportunities for specialized service providers.

Market Segmentation and Outlook

The Singapore advanced therapy manufacturing market is analyzed by therapy type, scale of operation, manufacturer type, application and end user.



Therapy type: Cell therapies, gene therapies, tissue-engineered products, antibody-drug conjugates and other advanced biologics.

Scale of operation: Preclinical / Clinical and commercial manufacturing.

Manufacturer type: In-house manufacturers and contract development and manufacturing organizations.

Application: Oncological disorders, rare and genetic disorders, infectious diseases and other indications. End user: Biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and research institutes.

Cell therapies currently represent the largest revenue share, supported by established iPSC and CAR-T-adjacent manufacturing capabilities. Gene therapies are expected to register the fastest CAGR through 2035 as viral-vector and nucleic-acid capacity expands.

CDMOs are gaining market share as biotechnology companies prioritize flexible, GMP-compliant outsourced production. Oncology remains the leading application segment, supported by strong global development activity in cell therapies and antibody-drug conjugates. Rare and genetic disorders are expected to record rapid growth as more gene therapies progress toward approval and commercialization.

Recent Market Activity



WuXi Biologics: The USD 2 billion Tuas project demonstrates confidence in Singapore as a large-scale outsourcing base.

SCG Cell Therapy: Its EDB-supported cGMP manufacturing and R&D center expands iPSC-based, off-the-shelf production capacity.

Teijin Limited and Hilleman Laboratories: Their memorandum of understanding supports cross-border cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing. NATi mRNA Biofoundry: The platform strengthens gram-scale mRNA therapeutic and vaccine production in Asia.

Companies Active in the Market

Notable participants and ecosystem partners include A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Esco Aster, GSK, Hilleman Laboratories, Lonza, SCG Cell Therapy, Thermo Fisher Scientific and WuXi Biologics.

Research Coverage

The report provides market sizing and forecasts, manufacturer benchmarking, company profiles, partnership analysis and an assessment of Singapore's regulatory and policy environment. It evaluates facility investments, ownership models, modality portfolios, export orientation and commercialization constraints. The research also examines how outsourcing, workforce availability, cold-chain capacity and nucleic-acid manufacturing will influence market growth through 2035.

Reasons to Buy the Report



Access triangulated forecasts supported by clinical pipeline data and company-level capacity disclosures.

Identify high-growth therapy types, applications, end users and manufacturing models.

Assess HSA regulatory alignment, EDB incentives and national advanced therapy platforms.

Benchmark leading manufacturers by scale, technology, investment and market positioning. Evaluate distribution, supply chain and cold-chain opportunities across Singapore and ASEAN.

Additional Benefits



Complementary PPT Insights Pack

Complementary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team Free Updated Report if the Report is 6-12 Months Old or Older

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Assumptions

2.2. Database Building

2.2.1. Data Collection

2.2.2. Data Validation

2.2.3. Data Analysis

2.3. Project Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Annual Reports

2.3.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.3.1.3. Company Websites

2.3.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.3.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.3.1.6. White Papers

2.3.1.7. Industry Publications

2.3.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.3.1.9. Government Portals

2.3.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.3.1.11. Newsletters

2.3.1.12. Industry Databases

2.3.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.3.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.3.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.3.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Introduction

2.3.2.2. Types

2.3.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.3.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.3.2.3. Advantages

2.3.2.4. Techniques

2.3.2.4.1. Interviews

2.3.2.4.2. Surveys

2.3.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.3.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.3.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.3.2.5. Stakeholders

2.3.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.3.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.3.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.3.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.3.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.3.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.3.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.3.2.5.8. Scientists

2.3.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.3.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.3.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.3.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.3.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Time Period

4.1.1. Historical Trends

4.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.4. Recession

4.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.5. Inflation

4.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.6. Interest Rates

4.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.7.3. Values and Weights

4.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.8.1. Import Scenario

4.8.2. Export Scenario

4.9. War Impact Analysis

4.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.11. Other Indicators

4.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.11.4. Employment

4.11.5. Taxes

4.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.11.8. Supply Chain

4.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Overview of Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing

6.1.1. Key Characteristics of Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing

6.1.2. Key Applications of Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing

6.1.3. Challenges Associated with Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing

6.2. Future Perspective

7. REGULATORY SCENARIO

8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing: Overall Market Landscape

9.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.1.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.1.4. Analysis by Therapy Type

9.1.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation Type

9.1.6. Analysis by Manufacturer Type

9.1.7. Analysis by Application

9.1.8. Analysis by End User

10. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

10.1. Assumptions and Key Parameters

10.2. Methodology

10.3. Overview of Peer Groups Based in Singapore

11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute (Research and Technology-Transfer Partner)

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Company Mission

11.1.3. Company Footprint

11.1.4. Management Team

11.1.5. Contact Details

11.1.6. Financial Performance

11.1.7. Operating Business Segments

11.1.8. Product Portfolio

11.1.9. MOAT Analysis

11.1.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

11.2. Amgen

11.3. AstraZeneca

11.4. Esco Aster

11.5. GSK

11.6. Hilleman Laboratories

11.7. Lonza

11.8. SCG Cell Therapy

11.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.10. WuXi Biologics

12. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.1. Recent Funding

12.2. Recent Partnerships

12.3. Other Recent Initiatives

13. SINGAPORE ADVANCED THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET

13.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.2. Revenue Shift Analysis

13.3. Market Movement Analysis

13.4. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

13.5. Trends Disrupting the Market

13.6. Demand Side Trends

13.7. Supply Side Trends

13.8. Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market, Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.9. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

13.9.1. Conservative Scenario

13.9.2. Optimistic Scenario

13.10. Investment Feasibility Index

13.11. Key Market Segmentations

13.12. Data Triangulation and Validation

13.12.1. Secondary Sources

13.12.2. Primary Sources

13.12.3. Statistical Modeling

14. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF THERAPY

14.1. Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Therapy: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2. Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market for Gene Therapy: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.3. Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market for Tissue-Engineered Products: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.4. Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and Other Advanced Biologics

15. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF SCALE OF OPERATION

15.1. Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market for Preclinical / Clinical: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2. Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market for Commercial: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF MANUFACTURER

16.1. Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market for In-House Manufacturers: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2. Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market for Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF APPLICATION

17.1. Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market for Oncology: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2. Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market for Rare and Genetic Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3. Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market for Infectious Diseases: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.4. Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market for Other Indications: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF END USER

18.1. Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market in Biopharmaceutical Companies: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.2. Singapore Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Market in Hospitals and Academic Medical Centers: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES

20. STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

21. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH

22. REPORT CONCLUSION

23. TABULATED DATA

24. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

25. SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES

26. AUTHOR DETAILS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute (research and technology-transfer partner)

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Esco Aster

GSK

Hilleman Laboratories

Lonza

SCG Cell Therapy

Thermo Fisher Scientific WuXi Biologics

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