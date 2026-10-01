Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Electrification, Heat Pumps, And Decarbonization Unlock Strategic Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through waste-heat recovery, IoT optimization, predictive maintenance, modular systems and Thermal-as-a-Service, while electrification cuts fuel use and emissions.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Heating Equipment Market Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial heating equipment market is undergoing rapid transformation as manufacturers replace or supplement combustion-based systems with electrified, high-efficiency technologies. Industrial heat pumps, electric steam generators, hybrid furnaces and intelligent thermal management platforms are gaining momentum as companies seek to reduce energy consumption, meet emissions regulations and advance industrial decarbonization.

The Industrial Heating Equipment market is estimated to reach approximately USD 20.0-50.0 billion in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 3.0%-10.0% through 2030. Expansion is supported by the Electrification of Heat movement in Europe and North America, stricter environmental standards and continued industrial capacity development across Asia-Pacific. IoT sensors, digital twins, predictive maintenance and advanced control algorithms are also improving equipment performance, reliability and lifecycle efficiency.

Industrial Heating Equipment Market Segmentation by Type



Industrial Heat Pumps: Industrial-grade heat pumps represent the fastest-growing product segment, with projected annual growth of 8.0%-15.0%. These systems recover waste heat and deliver process temperatures exceeding 100C-150C. Food processing, paper manufacturing and other heat-intensive industries are adopting Closed-Loop Thermal Systems to reduce natural gas consumption. Development is increasingly focused on natural refrigerants, including CO2 and ammonia.

Industrial Furnaces: The furnace segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0%-5.5%. Demand remains strong across metal processing, mining, aerospace and semiconductor manufacturing. Hybrid Furnaces capable of using electricity and green hydrogen are emerging, while Vacuum Furnace systems are gaining adoption for applications requiring precise, contaminant-free heat treatment.

Industrial Boilers: Industrial boilers are projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0%-7.0% through 2030. The retirement of coal-fired systems is creating replacement demand for high-efficiency condensing boilers, electric steam generators and Modular Boiler Plants. Chemical and petrochemical facilities remain major consumers of high-pressure steam. Induction, Infrared and Unitary Heating: Specialized industrial heating systems are expected to grow by 4.0%-8.0% annually. Induction heating is particularly attractive to automotive manufacturers because it supports localized, rapid heating during component bonding and assembly.

Key Industrial Heating Equipment Applications



Metal and Mining: This segment is forecast to grow by 3.0%-6.5% annually. Green Steel initiatives are accelerating the transition from Blast Furnaces to Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF), while new heating systems are being designed to support higher throughput and integration with carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Chemical and Petrochemical: Annual growth of 4.0%-8.5% is projected as producers modernize heating used in distillation, cracking and polymerization. Electric Cracker technology could significantly reduce CO2 emissions from ethylene production by replacing gas-fired furnaces with electric resistive heating.

Oil and Gas: Demand is expected to rise by 2.5%-5.0% annually, led by Process Heaters and Reboilers for refineries and LNG facilities. Explosion-Proof and ruggedized systems are increasingly required for offshore, arctic and other demanding operating environments. Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp: These applications are forecast to grow by 5.0%-9.0% per year. Adoption is centered on low-to-medium temperature industrial heat pumps, biomass boilers and waste heat recovery systems aligned with Net Zero targets.

Regional Industrial Heating Equipment Market Trends



Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market and is projected to grow by 5.0%-11.0% annually. China leads in industrial boiler and heat pump production and consumption. India is recording increased demand from steel and chemical manufacturing, while Vietnam and Indonesia are attracting investment in decentralized heating for textile and electronics production.

Europe: Europe is forecast to expand by 4.0%-9.5% annually. The REPowerEU plan and efforts to reduce dependence on natural gas are driving Large-Scale Industrial Heat Pump installations in Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands. Europe also leads in District Heating projects that repurpose industrial waste heat.

North America: The region is expected to grow by 3.5%-8.0% per year. U.S. clean energy incentives, including provisions associated with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), are supporting Industrial Electrification across food processing, pharmaceutical and other manufacturing operations. Latin America and MEA: These markets are projected to grow by 2.0%-6.0% annually. Middle Eastern demand is concentrated in petrochemical and desalination facilities, with increasing interest in solar-thermal industrial process heat.

Competitive Landscape

Major industrial heating equipment companies are combining hardware, controls and energy management services. Daikin Industries, Ltd. and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are expanding their high-capacity industrial heat pump portfolios. Carrier Global Corporation and Trane Technologies plc are advancing Thermal-as-a-Service (TaaS) models that combine equipment deployment with ongoing thermal load management.

Johnson Controls International plc integrates industrial heat pumps with OpenBlue digital platforms for performance and emissions monitoring. Lennox International Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Company and Nortek Global HVAC serve commercial and mid-market industrial applications with unitary heaters and modular boilers. Robert Bosch GmbH and Modine Manufacturing Company supply thermal management components, industrial boilers and specialized furnaces, while AAON, Inc. and ECR International provide Application-Specific equipment for pharmaceutical, laboratory and precision-controlled facilities.

Industry Value Chain and Technology Development

The industrial heating equipment value chain begins with high-temperature alloys, specialized ceramics, corrosion-resistant heat exchangers and Low-GWP refrigerants. Manufacturing value is concentrated in thermal exchange engineering, combustion modeling, high-efficiency compressors and vapor injection cycles. Digital twins enable manufacturers to test performance under changing industrial loads before installation.

System integration and control software are becoming critical competitive differentiators. Advanced platforms manage Defrost Cycles, Load Balancing and Peak Shaving while coordinating equipment with renewable energy sources. Installation and commissioning require specialized contractors to size systems, configure piping and ducting, and satisfy local safety and environmental standards. Predictive maintenance supported by vibration and thermal sensors is also creating recurring service revenue.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Hydrogen-Ready Infrastructure presents a major opportunity as industrial operators retrofit gas furnaces and boilers with hydrogen-compatible burners. Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) offers additional growth potential because an estimated 20%-50% of industrial energy may be lost as waste heat. This creates demand for Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) systems, industrial heat pumps and heat reuse technologies. Green Data Centers are also opening applications related to liquid cooling and recovered heat utilization.

Market expansion may be constrained by High Upfront Capital Expenditure, particularly when industrial heat pumps cost 2-4 times more than conventional gas boilers. Electricity Grid Capacity can delay electrification projects that require substantial peak power. Technological Fragmentation across refrigerant, hydrogen and safety standards complicates global manufacturing, while the Skilled Labor Shortage may restrict the installation and maintenance of CO2-based heat pumps, electric heating platforms and hydrogen-ready equipment.

Despite these challenges, industrial decarbonization, energy efficiency mandates and continued investment in intelligent thermal technologies position the industrial heating equipment market for sustained growth through 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7: Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8: Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Industrial Heating Equipment by Region

8.2 Import of Industrial Heating Equipment by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9: Historical and Forecast Industrial Heating Equipment Market in North America (2021-2031)

9.1 Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size

9.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10: Historical and Forecast Industrial Heating Equipment Market in South America (2021-2031)

10.1 Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size

10.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11: Historical and Forecast Industrial Heating Equipment Market in Asia & Pacific (2021-2031)

11.1 Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size

11.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia & New Zealand

Chapter 12: Historical and Forecast Industrial Heating Equipment Market in Europe (2021-2031)

12.1 Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size

12.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 North Europe

Chapter 13: Historical and Forecast Industrial Heating Equipment Market in MEA (2021-2031)

13.1 Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size

13.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey

Chapter 14: Summary for Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market (2021-2026)

14.1 Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size

14.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15: Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market Forecast (2026-2031)

15.1 Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size Forecast

15.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16: Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Daikin Industries

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Daikin Industries

16.1.4 Daikin Industries Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

16.2.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.3 Carrier Global Corporation

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation

16.3.4 Carrier Global Corporation Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.4 Johnson Controls International plc

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc

16.4.4 Johnson Controls International plc Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.5 Trane Technologies plc

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Trane Technologies plc

16.5.4 Trane Technologies plc Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.6 Lennox International Inc.

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Lennox International Inc.

16.6.4 Lennox International Inc. Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.7 Rheem Manufacturing Company

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Rheem Manufacturing Company

16.7.4 Rheem Manufacturing Company Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.8 Nortek Global HVAC

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Nortek Global HVAC

16.8.4 Nortek Global HVAC Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Robert Bosch GmbH

16.9.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.10 ECR International

16.10.1 Company Profile

16.10.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information

16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of ECR International

16.10.4 ECR International Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.11 AAON

16.11.1 Company Profile

16.11.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information

16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of AAON

16.11.4 AAON Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

List of Tables [168]

List of Figures [40]

Companies Featured



Daikin Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Carrier Global Corporation

Johnson Controls International plc

Trane Technologies plc

Lennox International Inc.

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Nortek Global HVAC

Robert Bosch GmbH

ECR International

AAON Inc. Modine Manufacturing Company

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