Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Electrification, Heat Pumps, And Decarbonization Unlock Strategic Growth
Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Heating Equipment Market Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial heating equipment market is undergoing rapid transformation as manufacturers replace or supplement combustion-based systems with electrified, high-efficiency technologies. Industrial heat pumps, electric steam generators, hybrid furnaces and intelligent thermal management platforms are gaining momentum as companies seek to reduce energy consumption, meet emissions regulations and advance industrial decarbonization.
The Industrial Heating Equipment market is estimated to reach approximately USD 20.0-50.0 billion in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 3.0%-10.0% through 2030. Expansion is supported by the Electrification of Heat movement in Europe and North America, stricter environmental standards and continued industrial capacity development across Asia-Pacific. IoT sensors, digital twins, predictive maintenance and advanced control algorithms are also improving equipment performance, reliability and lifecycle efficiency.
Industrial Heating Equipment Market Segmentation by Type
- Industrial Heat Pumps: Industrial-grade heat pumps represent the fastest-growing product segment, with projected annual growth of 8.0%-15.0%. These systems recover waste heat and deliver process temperatures exceeding 100C-150C. Food processing, paper manufacturing and other heat-intensive industries are adopting Closed-Loop Thermal Systems to reduce natural gas consumption. Development is increasingly focused on natural refrigerants, including CO2 and ammonia. Industrial Furnaces: The furnace segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0%-5.5%. Demand remains strong across metal processing, mining, aerospace and semiconductor manufacturing. Hybrid Furnaces capable of using electricity and green hydrogen are emerging, while Vacuum Furnace systems are gaining adoption for applications requiring precise, contaminant-free heat treatment. Industrial Boilers: Industrial boilers are projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0%-7.0% through 2030. The retirement of coal-fired systems is creating replacement demand for high-efficiency condensing boilers, electric steam generators and Modular Boiler Plants. Chemical and petrochemical facilities remain major consumers of high-pressure steam. Induction, Infrared and Unitary Heating: Specialized industrial heating systems are expected to grow by 4.0%-8.0% annually. Induction heating is particularly attractive to automotive manufacturers because it supports localized, rapid heating during component bonding and assembly.
Key Industrial Heating Equipment Applications
- Metal and Mining: This segment is forecast to grow by 3.0%-6.5% annually. Green Steel initiatives are accelerating the transition from Blast Furnaces to Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF), while new heating systems are being designed to support higher throughput and integration with carbon capture and storage (CCS). Chemical and Petrochemical: Annual growth of 4.0%-8.5% is projected as producers modernize heating used in distillation, cracking and polymerization. Electric Cracker technology could significantly reduce CO2 emissions from ethylene production by replacing gas-fired furnaces with electric resistive heating. Oil and Gas: Demand is expected to rise by 2.5%-5.0% annually, led by Process Heaters and Reboilers for refineries and LNG facilities. Explosion-Proof and ruggedized systems are increasingly required for offshore, arctic and other demanding operating environments. Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp: These applications are forecast to grow by 5.0%-9.0% per year. Adoption is centered on low-to-medium temperature industrial heat pumps, biomass boilers and waste heat recovery systems aligned with Net Zero targets.
Regional Industrial Heating Equipment Market Trends
- Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market and is projected to grow by 5.0%-11.0% annually. China leads in industrial boiler and heat pump production and consumption. India is recording increased demand from steel and chemical manufacturing, while Vietnam and Indonesia are attracting investment in decentralized heating for textile and electronics production. Europe: Europe is forecast to expand by 4.0%-9.5% annually. The REPowerEU plan and efforts to reduce dependence on natural gas are driving Large-Scale Industrial Heat Pump installations in Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands. Europe also leads in District Heating projects that repurpose industrial waste heat. North America: The region is expected to grow by 3.5%-8.0% per year. U.S. clean energy incentives, including provisions associated with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), are supporting Industrial Electrification across food processing, pharmaceutical and other manufacturing operations. Latin America and MEA: These markets are projected to grow by 2.0%-6.0% annually. Middle Eastern demand is concentrated in petrochemical and desalination facilities, with increasing interest in solar-thermal industrial process heat.
Competitive Landscape
Major industrial heating equipment companies are combining hardware, controls and energy management services. Daikin Industries, Ltd. and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are expanding their high-capacity industrial heat pump portfolios. Carrier Global Corporation and Trane Technologies plc are advancing Thermal-as-a-Service (TaaS) models that combine equipment deployment with ongoing thermal load management.
Johnson Controls International plc integrates industrial heat pumps with OpenBlue digital platforms for performance and emissions monitoring. Lennox International Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Company and Nortek Global HVAC serve commercial and mid-market industrial applications with unitary heaters and modular boilers. Robert Bosch GmbH and Modine Manufacturing Company supply thermal management components, industrial boilers and specialized furnaces, while AAON, Inc. and ECR International provide Application-Specific equipment for pharmaceutical, laboratory and precision-controlled facilities.
Industry Value Chain and Technology Development
The industrial heating equipment value chain begins with high-temperature alloys, specialized ceramics, corrosion-resistant heat exchangers and Low-GWP refrigerants. Manufacturing value is concentrated in thermal exchange engineering, combustion modeling, high-efficiency compressors and vapor injection cycles. Digital twins enable manufacturers to test performance under changing industrial loads before installation.
System integration and control software are becoming critical competitive differentiators. Advanced platforms manage Defrost Cycles, Load Balancing and Peak Shaving while coordinating equipment with renewable energy sources. Installation and commissioning require specialized contractors to size systems, configure piping and ducting, and satisfy local safety and environmental standards. Predictive maintenance supported by vibration and thermal sensors is also creating recurring service revenue.
Market Opportunities and Challenges
Hydrogen-Ready Infrastructure presents a major opportunity as industrial operators retrofit gas furnaces and boilers with hydrogen-compatible burners. Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) offers additional growth potential because an estimated 20%-50% of industrial energy may be lost as waste heat. This creates demand for Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) systems, industrial heat pumps and heat reuse technologies. Green Data Centers are also opening applications related to liquid cooling and recovered heat utilization.
Market expansion may be constrained by High Upfront Capital Expenditure, particularly when industrial heat pumps cost 2-4 times more than conventional gas boilers. Electricity Grid Capacity can delay electrification projects that require substantial peak power. Technological Fragmentation across refrigerant, hydrogen and safety standards complicates global manufacturing, while the Skilled Labor Shortage may restrict the installation and maintenance of CO2-based heat pumps, electric heating platforms and hydrogen-ready equipment.
Despite these challenges, industrial decarbonization, energy efficiency mandates and continued investment in intelligent thermal technologies position the industrial heating equipment market for sustained growth through 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3: Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4: Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7: Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8: Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Industrial Heating Equipment by Region
8.2 Import of Industrial Heating Equipment by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9: Historical and Forecast Industrial Heating Equipment Market in North America (2021-2031)
9.1 Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size
9.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10: Historical and Forecast Industrial Heating Equipment Market in South America (2021-2031)
10.1 Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size
10.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11: Historical and Forecast Industrial Heating Equipment Market in Asia & Pacific (2021-2031)
11.1 Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size
11.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southeast Asia
11.5.6 Australia & New Zealand
Chapter 12: Historical and Forecast Industrial Heating Equipment Market in Europe (2021-2031)
12.1 Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size
12.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 North Europe
Chapter 13: Historical and Forecast Industrial Heating Equipment Market in MEA (2021-2031)
13.1 Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size
13.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14: Summary for Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market (2021-2026)
14.1 Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size
14.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15: Global Industrial Heating Equipment Market Forecast (2026-2031)
15.1 Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size Forecast
15.2 Industrial Heating Equipment Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16: Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Daikin Industries
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Daikin Industries
16.1.4 Daikin Industries Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
16.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
16.2.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
16.3 Carrier Global Corporation
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation
16.3.4 Carrier Global Corporation Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
16.4 Johnson Controls International plc
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc
16.4.4 Johnson Controls International plc Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
16.5 Trane Technologies plc
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Trane Technologies plc
16.5.4 Trane Technologies plc Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
16.6 Lennox International Inc.
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Lennox International Inc.
16.6.4 Lennox International Inc. Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
16.7 Rheem Manufacturing Company
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Rheem Manufacturing Company
16.7.4 Rheem Manufacturing Company Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
16.8 Nortek Global HVAC
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Nortek Global HVAC
16.8.4 Nortek Global HVAC Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
16.9 Robert Bosch GmbH
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Robert Bosch GmbH
16.9.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
16.10 ECR International
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of ECR International
16.10.4 ECR International Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
16.11 AAON
16.11.1 Company Profile
16.11.2 Main Business and Industrial Heating Equipment Information
16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of AAON
16.11.4 AAON Industrial Heating Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
List of Tables [168]
List of Figures [40]
Companies Featured
- Daikin Industries Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Carrier Global Corporation Johnson Controls International plc Trane Technologies plc Lennox International Inc. Rheem Manufacturing Company Nortek Global HVAC Robert Bosch GmbH ECR International AAON Inc. Modine Manufacturing Company
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