Global Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 EV, Medical, And Aerospace Demand Drives Up To 10.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target EV batteries, medical devices and aerospace with customized, integrated heaters that boost efficiency, reliability and thermal control in compact, demanding applications.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexible electrical heating elements market is positioned for substantial expansion as demand rises for precise, lightweight, and space-efficient thermal management solutions. Flexible heaters use thin-film technology, wire-wound designs, or etched foils embedded in substrates such as silicone rubber, polyimide (Kapton), and mica. Their low thermal mass, high power density, rapid thermal response, and resistance to vibration, moisture, and extreme temperatures support critical applications across electric vehicles, medical devices, aerospace systems, information technology, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

Based on current market dynamics, technological advances, and industrial adoption rates, the global flexible electrical heating elements market is estimated at approximately USD 1.4 billion to USD 2.7 billion in 2026. The market is projected to record a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% to 10.5% over the forecast period. Growth is supported by investment in aerospace and defense technologies, medical device innovation, data center infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and the accelerating global transition to electric vehicles.

Key Flexible Heater Applications



Medical devices: Flexible heating elements provide accurate temperature control in patient warming blankets, operating tables, blood analyzers, sterilizers, therapeutic devices, and portable diagnostic equipment. Silicone rubber materials support healthcare applications requiring sterile, disposable, or easy-to-clean components.

Aerospace and defense: Polyimide-based flexible heaters support anti-icing and de-icing systems for aircraft sensors, flight control surfaces, and leading edges. They also provide thermal management for electronics and batteries used in satellites and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), where low weight, durability, and reliable operation are essential.

Information technology: Flexible heaters help prevent condensation and maintain stable operating temperatures in high-performance computing systems, telecommunications equipment, outdoor electronics, data centers, and liquid cooling infrastructure.

Automotive and electric vehicles: Electric vehicle (EV) battery thermal management represents one of the market's strongest opportunities. Flexible heaters warm battery packs during cold-weather operation, helping improve efficiency, driving range, charging performance, and battery longevity. Additional uses include heated seats and temperature control for fluid lines. Industrial and consumer products: Flexible heating elements support process heating, composite curing, pipeline temperature control, fluid viscosity management, outdoor display heating, coffee makers, humidifiers, and other appliances.

Regional Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market Trends

North America remains a mature market, supported by established aerospace, defense, medical device, advanced manufacturing, and data center industries. The United States continues to invest in research and development for high-reliability heating systems, while expanding EV adoption creates additional demand for battery thermal management technology.

Europe represents a significant market due to its automotive manufacturing base, industrial automation capabilities, and focus on energy efficiency. EV production in Germany and Scandinavia is increasing demand for customized battery heating systems, while strict industrial safety and performance requirements favor advanced flexible heater designs.

Asia-Pacific is expected to achieve strong growth as industrialization, consumer electronics production, and electric vehicle manufacturing expand. China provides considerable market volume through its automotive and electronics sectors, while Japan and South Korea generate demand from medical technology, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape

The flexible electrical heating elements market includes diversified industrial companies, specialized thermal solution providers, and manufacturers serving niche applications. Prominent participants include NIBE, Zoppas Industries, OMEGA Engineering (Spectris plc), Durex Industries, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Thermon Group, and Minco. Other notable suppliers include Guangdong Liwang New Materials, Headway Electric Heat Components, Tamman, and Hotset GmbH.

Competition centers on engineering expertise, customization, material performance, temperature accuracy, manufacturing scale, and compliance with sector-specific standards. Minco and Durex Industries maintain strong positions in high-reliability aerospace, medical, semiconductor, and defense applications. Thermon Group and Spirax-Sarco Engineering serve industrial process heating requirements, while NIBE and Zoppas Industries benefit from broad product portfolios and international distribution networks.

Technology Development and Product Expansion

Market development increasingly focuses on customized heating profiles, compact designs, integrated sensors, and precise electronic controls. On September 10, 2025, Reznor introduced the EUHC Compact Electric Unit Heater, emphasizing powerful performance and year-round comfort within a compact, low-clearance design. The launch reflected broader industry demand for efficient heating equipment suitable for restricted installation spaces.

On November 10, 2025, JLCPCB launched a Flexible Heaters product line targeting aerospace, electric vehicles, medical devices, and outdoor infrastructure. The offering highlighted growing demand for customizable thermal solutions capable of reliable operation under demanding environmental conditions.

Manufacturing and System Integration

Flexible heater production requires close coordination between component manufacturers and end users. Design parameters include geometry, wattage, voltage, temperature range, substrate selection, and operating environment. Medical, aerospace, and automotive projects may also require extensive validation and regulatory compliance.

Bonding methods are critical to thermal performance and durability. Pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) and vulcanization processes are commonly used to maintain consistent heat transfer under vibration, repeated flexing, and temperature cycling. Flexible heaters are typically integrated with thermistors, RTDs, control circuitry, and safety systems to regulate temperature and prevent overheating.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Long-term opportunities include EV battery heating, portable medical equipment, smart manufacturing, industrial automation, IoT-enabled machinery, and high-density electronics. Continued miniaturization is expected to strengthen demand for thin, efficient components that can conform to complex surfaces without adding significant weight.

However, customized designs and low-volume production can increase manufacturing costs. Substrate materials also impose limits on maximum temperature and power density, creating an ongoing need for research into higher-performance materials. Supply chain instability remains another concern, particularly for polyimide film, silicone rubber, and etching chemicals. Geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, and US tariffs on goods from certain regions may raise input costs and encourage manufacturers to diversify sourcing and regional production.

Despite these challenges, expanding adoption across electric vehicles, healthcare, aerospace, industrial automation, and digital infrastructure is expected to sustain strong growth in the global flexible electrical heating elements market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7: Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8: Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Flexible Electrical Heating Elements by Region

8.2 Import of Flexible Electrical Heating Elements by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9: Historical and Forecast Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market in North America (2021-2031)

9.1 Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market Size

9.2 Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10: Historical and Forecast Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market in South America (2021-2031)

10.1 Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market Size

10.2 Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

Chapter 11: Historical and Forecast Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market in Asia & Pacific (2021-2031)

11.1 Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market Size

11.2 Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia & New Zealand

Chapter 12: Historical and Forecast Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market in Europe (2021-2031)

12.1 Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market Size

12.2 Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Northern Europe

Chapter 13: Historical and Forecast Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market in MEA (2021-2031)

13.1 Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market Size

13.2 Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

Chapter 14: Summary For Global Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market (2021-2026)

14.1 Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market Size

14.2 Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15: Global Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market Forecast (2026-2031)

15.1 Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Market Size Forecast

15.2 Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16: Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Zoppas Industries

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Zoppas Industries

16.1.4 Zoppas Industries Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.2 NIBE

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of NIBE

16.2.4 NIBE Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.3 OMEGA(Spectris plc)

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of OMEGA(Spectris plc)

16.3.4 OMEGA(Spectris plc) Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.4 Durex Industries

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Durex Industries

16.4.4 Durex Industries Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.5 Guangdong Liwang New Materials

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Guangdong Liwang New Materials

16.5.4 Guangdong Liwang New Materials Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.6 Headway Electric Heat Components

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Headway Electric Heat Components

16.6.4 Headway Electric Heat Components Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.7 Thermon Group

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Thermon Group

16.7.4 Thermon Group Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.8 Spirax-Sarco

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Spirax-Sarco

16.8.4 Spirax-Sarco Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.9 Minco

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Minco

16.9.4 Minco Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.10 Tamman

16.10.1 Company Profile

16.10.2 Main Business and Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Information

16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Tamman

16.10.4 Tamman Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.11 Hotset GmbH

16.11.1 Company Profile

16.11.2 Main Business and Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Information

16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Hotset GmbH

16.11.4 Hotset GmbH Flexible Electrical Heating Elements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

List of Tables [168]

List of Figures [40]

Companies Featured



Zoppas Industries

NIBE

OMEGA(Spectris plc)

Durex Industries

Guangdong Liwang New Materials

Headway Electric Heat Components

Thermon Group

Spirax-Sarco

Minco

Tamman Hotset GmbH

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900