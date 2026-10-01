Global Industrial Process Centrifugal Compressor Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 LNG, Hydrogen, CCUS, And Electrification Unlock Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on aftermarket services, compressor retrofits, predictive maintenance, electrification, and standardized systems that cut downtime, costs, and lead times.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Market Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Centrifugal Compressors for Industrial Processes market is a specialized, high-value segment of the turbomachinery industry. Demand centers on Large/Heavy-duty equipment engineered for high-volume, high-pressure gas processing across energy, petrochemical, refining, liquefied natural gas (LNG), fertilizer and emerging decarbonization applications.

These compressors typically exceed 2,000 kW in power output and 20 tons in weight. Most units are engineered-to-order for specific gas compositions, pressure ratios, operating conditions and environmental requirements. Their design and production depend on advanced aerodynamics, rotordynamics, materials science and precision manufacturing.

Market Size and Growth Outlook

The global Centrifugal Compressors for Industrial Processes market is estimated to reach USD 4.5 billion to USD 6.5 billion in 2026. This valuation includes new equipment sales and initial aftermarket spare parts associated with new projects.

From 2026 through 2031, the market is projected to record a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.5% to 4.5%. Expansion in LNG infrastructure, petrochemical production, chemical synthesis, carbon capture and hydrogen projects is expected to offset slower investment growth in traditional oil refining. Long-term service agreements, equipment modernization and compressor revamps also support market stability.

Product and Technology Overview

Large industrial centrifugal compressors incorporate specialized rotating, stationary, sealing and auxiliary systems. Principal components include:



Impellers: High-strength components commonly manufactured through 5-axis milling from stainless steel, titanium or other specialized forgings.

Main shafts: Precision-engineered assemblies that transmit torque from the driver to the impellers.

Casings: Horizontally split designs are generally used for lower-pressure duties, while vertically split barrel-type casings support high-pressure hydrogen, syngas and related services.

Bearings and seals: Fluid film bearings, active magnetic bearings (AMB) and Dry Gas Seals (DGS) support rotor stability and process containment. Auxiliary systems: Lubrication oil consoles, intercoolers and PLC-based anti-surge controls protect performance and reliability.

Single stage compressors are commonly selected for high-flow applications with relatively low pressure ratios, including pipeline boosting and mechanical vapor recompression. Multistage configurations serve high-pressure processes such as syngas compression, hydrocracking and CO2 injection. Integrally geared compressors are gaining wider acceptance because individual impellers can operate at optimized speeds, improving efficiency across selected industrial gas applications.

Regional Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific: With an estimated 35% - 45% share, Asia-Pacific leads the market. China's coal-to-chemical sector, petrochemical investment and large air separation projects generate substantial demand. India and Southeast Asian markets, including Vietnam and Indonesia, also benefit from expanding plastics, fertilizer and refining capacity.

North America: Representing approximately 20% - 25% of global demand, North America is supported by shale gas production, LNG export terminals and competitive petrochemical feedstock. Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) projects are creating additional demand for high-pressure CO2 compression.

Europe: Europe accounts for an estimated 15% - 20% of the market. Investment increasingly focuses on modernization, efficiency improvements, hydrogen infrastructure, green ammonia and large industrial heat pump systems.

Middle East & Africa: With a projected 10% - 15% share, the region remains a major center for upstream, midstream and downstream energy investment. LNG expansion in Qatar and petrochemical integration in Saudi Arabia support demand for large frame-size compressors. Latin America: The region holds approximately 5% - 10% of the market. Brazil and Mexico lead demand, particularly for offshore FPSO units, gas reinjection and refinery applications.

Key Industrial Applications

Petrochemicals remain one of the largest application segments. Centrifugal compressors are essential to ethylene crackers, cracked gas systems and propylene and ethylene refrigeration processes. Refinery installations include wet gas compression in Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC), hydrocracking and hydrogen recycle operations.

LNG represents another high-value market. Large refrigeration compressors support mixed refrigerant, propane and methane cycles required to liquefy natural gas at -162C. Fertilizer production also depends on high-pressure syngas compression for ammonia and urea facilities, while coal chemical plants require large air separation and process gas systems.

Energy transition projects are creating new growth opportunities:



CCUS: Specialized compressors are required to prepare CO2 for transportation, injection and long-term storage.

Hydrogen energy: Large-scale hydrogen pipelines, storage systems and production facilities require equipment capable of managing high-volume flow, demanding pressure ratios and material compatibility.

Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES): Grid-scale storage projects use large compressors to store air during off-peak periods. Green methanol and green ammonia: Renewable hydrogen-based production requires compressors that can accommodate variable loads associated with intermittent power generation.

Value Chain and Aftermarket Development

The industrial centrifugal compressor supply chain includes specialized alloy producers, forging and casting suppliers, precision machining companies, bearing and seal manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), engineering procurement construction contractors and service providers. Impellers frequently use precipitated hardening stainless steels such as 17-4 PH or titanium alloys, while casings require advanced casting or forging capabilities.

OEM activities include aerodynamic design, rotor assembly, dynamic balancing, casing integration and performance validation. API 617 requirements commonly involve mechanical run testing and may include performance testing against a defined process curve.

Aftermarket services form a significant revenue stream. Opportunities include replacement parts, remote monitoring, maintenance agreements and re-bundling compressors for revised operating conditions. As pressure profiles change in mature oil and gas assets, operators may upgrade internal components instead of purchasing complete replacement systems.

Competitive Landscape

The heavy industrial process compressor market is led by manufacturers with extensive engineering capabilities, installed fleets and global service networks. Siemens Energy, Everllence and ShenGu Group are recognized as major participants in the Large/Heavy-duty segment.



Siemens Energy: Supplies industrial compressor systems, including the DATUM portfolio, and integrates equipment with gas turbines and electric drives. The company is active in conventional energy, hydrogen and decarbonization projects.

Everllence: Competes in critical process applications through a portfolio focused on efficiency, reliability and durability for energy and petrochemical customers.

ShenGu Group: Holds a strong position in China's coal chemical, petrochemical and air separation industries and continues to expand internationally. Other key suppliers: Baker Hughes, Atlas Copco, Hitachi Industrial Products and Chart Industries maintain established positions across LNG, refining, hydrogen, industrial gas and offshore applications.

Market Opportunities, Risks and Strategic Trends

Electrification is reshaping the market as industrial operators replace steam-turbine-driven systems with electric-motor-driven compressors to reduce emissions and improve operational flexibility. Hydrogen infrastructure, CCUS projects and compressor retrofits offer additional long-term opportunities.

Key risks include high initial capital costs, project delays, commodity price fluctuations and supply constraints affecting specialized steel, titanium, forgings and castings. Typical delivery periods of 12-18 months can be extended by geopolitical disruption or manufacturing bottlenecks. Hydrogen and supercritical CO2 applications also require continued investment in aerodynamic design, materials and testing.

Digitalization is becoming standard across new installations and aftermarket programs. IoT sensors, Digital Twins and predictive analytics enable operators to monitor vibration, temperature and thermodynamic performance, reducing unplanned shutdowns. At the same time, manufacturers are standardizing frame sizes, auxiliary systems and skid-mounted packages to shorten lead times while preserving the customization required for critical industrial processes.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7: Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8: Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process by Region

8.2 Import of Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9: Historical and Forecast Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Market in North America (2021-2031)

9.1 Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Market Size

9.2 Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10: Historical and Forecast Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Market in South America (2021-2031)

10.1 Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Market Size

10.2 Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

Chapter 11: Historical and Forecast Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Market in Asia & Pacific (2021-2031)

11.1 Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Market Size

11.2 Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia & New Zealand

Chapter 12: Historical and Forecast Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Market in Europe (2021-2031)

12.1 Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Market Size

12.2 Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Northern Europe

Chapter 13: Historical and Forecast Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Market in MEA (2021-2031)

13.1 Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Market Size

13.2 Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

Chapter 14: Summary for Global Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Market (2021-2026)

14.1 Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Market Size

14.2 Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15: Global Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Market Forecast (2026-2031)

15.1 Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Market Size Forecast

15.2 Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16: Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Siemens Energy

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Siemens Energy

16.1.4 Siemens Energy Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.2 Everllence

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Everllence

16.2.4 Everllence Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.3 Baker Hughes

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Baker Hughes

16.3.4 Baker Hughes Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.4 Atlas Copco

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Atlas Copco

16.4.4 Atlas Copco Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.5 Hitachi Industrial Products Ltd.

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Hitachi Industrial Products Ltd.

16.5.4 Hitachi Industrial Products Ltd. Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.6 Chart Industries

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Chart Industries

16.6.4 Chart Industries Centrifugal Compressor for Industrial Process Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

List of Tables [153]

List of Figures [30]

Companies Featured



Siemens Energy

Everllence

Baker Hughes

Atlas Copco

Hitachi Industrial Products Ltd. Chart Industries

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