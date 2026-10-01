South Korea Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Forecast To 2035 29.56% CAGR Unlocks A USD 7.54 Billion Opportunity In CDMO Capacity And GMP Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on GMP-certified CDMOs, regulatory fast tracks and key bio-clusters; prioritize contract manufacturing, commercial scale-up and gene therapy capabilities.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Type of Therapy, Type of Scale, Type of Mode, Type of Workflow, Type of Process, Type of Technology, End User, Region of Manufacturing and Sales Forecast - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Korea cell and gene therapy manufacturing market is projected to increase from USD 1,826.0 million in the current year to USD 7,538.0 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 29.56% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by large-scale capacity investments, regulatory reform, public funding, rising demand for contract manufacturing, and the development of specialized infrastructure for advanced therapies.

South Korea is becoming one of the fastest-growing cell and gene therapy manufacturing hubs in Asia-Pacific. Its expanding ecosystem supports cell processing, vector production, fill and finish operations, analytical and quality testing, and commercial-scale supply under stringent good manufacturing practice (GMP) requirements. Songdo in Incheon and Osong in Chungcheongbuk-do are expected to remain the country's principal bio-clusters.

MARKET GROWTH AND INDUSTRY TRENDS

Major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are strengthening South Korea's advanced therapy manufacturing capabilities. Samsung Biologics operates more than 845,000 liters of installed biologics capacity across five plants in Songdo, with over 90% of its manufacturing conducted domestically. SK Group has expanded through SK Pharmteco and SK Bioscience, including the acquisitions of Yposkesi in France and IDT Biologika in Germany.

Lotte Biologics is investing close to KRW 4.6 trillion in three production plants and an integrated bio campus in Songdo. Specialized companies are also increasing capacity. GC Cell operates GMP-certified infrastructure supporting research, development, commercial supply, its allogeneic CAR-NK and NK cell therapy portfolio, and third-party CDMO services. CHA Biotech's subsidiary, Matica Biolabs, is developing end-to-end cell and gene therapy manufacturing capabilities and has partnered with TiCARos to manufacture the CAR-T candidate TC091.

International participation is further enhancing the South Korea cell and gene therapy manufacturing market. Thermo Fisher Scientific opened a dedicated Cell and Gene Therapy Vision Centre in South Korea in May 2025, while Bayer designated the country as a strategic clinical development hub for its Asia-Pacific cell and gene therapy programs. These investments are expected to encourage technology transfer, workforce development, and additional manufacturing partnerships.

REGULATORY AND FUNDING SUPPORT

The Act on the Safety and Support of Advanced Regenerative Medical Practice and Advanced Biopharmaceuticals has supported market development since 2019. The framework permits conditional commercial approval for qualifying products that have completed Phase II clinical trials. Recent regulatory changes governing advanced regenerative medicine are also expected to accelerate clinical entry and increase downstream manufacturing demand.

Public investment remains an important market catalyst. South Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare has allocated more than USD 1.2 billion to regenerative medicine and cell therapy infrastructure. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has also proposed close to USD 461 million for advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing technology development.

MARKET DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Key growth drivers include increasing demand for GMP-certified manufacturing, rising cell and gene therapy pipelines, capital investment by domestic conglomerates, and greater reliance on contract development and manufacturing organizations. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are using domestic and multinational CDMOs to secure specialized capacity while limiting the cost of proprietary facility development.

Market expansion may be constrained by the shortage of professionals trained in advanced therapy bioprocessing, quality control, and regulatory compliance. Establishing GMP-certified facilities also requires substantial capital. Manufacturers serving international markets must align production systems and documentation with requirements established by authorities such as the US FDA and EMA. South Korea additionally competes with China and Japan, which currently hold larger shares of Asia-Pacific manufacturing capacity.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



Therapy: Cell Therapies, including Stem Cell Therapy and Non-Stem Cell Therapy, currently account for the largest market share. Gene Therapies are expected to record faster growth as viral vector capacity and clinical demand increase.

Scale: Precommercial / R&D Scale Manufacturing currently leads because much of the domestic clinical pipeline remains at an early stage. Commercial Scale Manufacturing is forecast to expand more rapidly through 2035.

Mode: Contract Manufacturing holds the largest share as developers seek access to established GMP-certified capacity. In-House Manufacturing is also expected to grow as well-capitalized companies pursue greater control over proprietary processes.

Workflow: The market covers Cell Processing, Cell Banking, Process Development, Fill & Finish Operations, Analytical & Quality Testing, Raw Material Testing, Vector Production, and Other Workflow activities.

Process: Manufacturing opportunities span Upstream Processes and Downstream Processes.

Technology: Key technologies include Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Chromatography, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Other Technologies.

End User: Biopharmaceutical / Biotechnological Companies represent the largest end-user segment, while Contract Manufacturing Organizations are positioned for strong growth. Region: Incheon (Songdo) leads the market, followed by Chungcheongbuk-do (Osong), the Seoul Capital Area, and the Rest of South Korea.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Companies active in the South Korea cell and gene therapy manufacturing market include Bayer, Celltrion, CHA Biotech (Matica Biolabs), Daewoong Pharmaceutical, GC Cell, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Lotte Biologics, MEDIPOST, Samsung Biologics, SK Bioscience, SK Pharmteco, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides market sizing, revenue forecasts, opportunity analysis, manufacturing capacity assessments, regulatory analysis, company profiles, and reviews of partnerships, investments, facility expansions, and capacity additions. It evaluates the market by therapy, scale, mode, workflow, process, technology, end user, and manufacturing region. The study also includes Porter's Five Forces Analysis and an assessment of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

KEY QUESTIONS ADDRESSED



What is the current and projected size of the South Korea cell and gene therapy manufacturing market?

Which companies and manufacturing hubs lead the market?

Which therapy, scale, mode, workflow, technology, and end-user segments offer the strongest opportunities?

What trends, regulations, investments, and capacity additions will influence market growth through 2035? What operational, workforce, financial, and regulatory challenges affect manufacturers?

REPORT BENEFITS

The report helps established companies, emerging entrants, investors, manufacturers, and service providers evaluate revenue opportunities and formulate market entry, expansion, partnership, and capacity strategies. Additional benefits include complementary Excel Data Packs for analytical modules, 15% free content customization, a detailed walkthrough session with the research team, and a free updated report when the purchased edition is 6-12 months old or older.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Introduction

2.4.2.2. Types

2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.4.2.3. Advantages

2.4.2.4. Techniques

2.4.2.4.1. Interviews

2.4.2.4.2. Surveys

2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.5. Stakeholders

2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.5.8. Scientists

2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.8. Supply Chain

4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing

6.2.1. Key Benefits of South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing

6.2.2. Key Applications of the South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing

6.2.3. Challenges Associated with South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing

6.3. Future Perspective

7. REGULATORY SCENARIO

8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Overall Market Landscape

9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.2.4. Analysis by Type of Therapy

9.2.5. Analysis by Type of Scale

9.2.6. Analysis by Type of Mode

9.2.7. Analysis by Type of Workflow

9.2.8. Analysis by Type of Process

9.2.9. Analysis by Type of Technology

9.2.10. Analysis by End User

9.2.11. Analysis by Region of Manufacturing

10. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

12. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE SOUTH KOREA CELL AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET

12.1. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Market Landscape of Startups

12.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

12.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

12.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment

12.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

12.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

12.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure

12.2. Key Findings

13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Bayer

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Company Mission

13.2.3. Company Footprint

13.2.4. Management Team

13.2.5. Contact Details

13.2.6. Financial Performance

13.2.7. Operating Business Segments

13.2.8. Product Portfolio

13.2.9. MOAT Analysis

13.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

13.3. Celltrion

13.4. CHA Biotech (Matica Biolabs)

13.5. Daewoong Pharmaceutical

13.6. GC Cell

13.7. Hanmi Pharmaceutical

13.8. Lotte Biologics

13.9. MEDIPOST

13.10. Samsung Biologics

13.11. SK Bioscience

13.12. SK Pharmteco

13.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific

14. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Recent Funding

14.3. Recent Partnerships

14.4. Other Recent Initiatives

15. GLOBAL SOUTH KOREA CELL AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING MARKET

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

15.4. Demand Side Trends

15.5. Supply Side Trends

15.6. Global South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market, Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.7. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

15.7.1. Conservative Scenario

15.7.2. Optimistic Scenario

15.8. Investment Feasibility Index

15.9. Key Market Segmentations

16. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF THERAPY

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

16.4. Market Movement Analysis

16.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

16.6. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Therapy: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.7. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market for Gene Therapy: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.8. Data Triangulation and Validation

16.8.1. Secondary Sources

16.8.2. Primary Sources

16.8.3. Statistical Modeling

17. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF SCALE

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

17.4. Market Movement Analysis

17.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

17.6. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market for Precommercial / R&D Scale Manufacturing: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.7. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market for Commercial Scale Manufacturing: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.8. Data Triangulation and Validation

17.8.1. Secondary Sources

17.8.2. Primary Sources

17.8.3. Statistical Modeling

18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF MODE

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

18.4. Market Movement Analysis

18.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

18.6. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market for Contract Manufacturing: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.7. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market for In-House Manufacturing: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.8. Data Triangulation and Validation

18.8.1. Secondary Sources

18.8.2. Primary Sources

18.8.3. Statistical Modeling

19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF WORKFLOW

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

19.4. Market Movement Analysis

19.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

19.6. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Processing: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.7. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market for Cell Banking: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.8. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market for Process Development: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.9. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market for Fill & Finish Operations: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.10. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market for Analytical & Quality Testing: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.11. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market for Raw Material Testing: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.12. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market for Vector Production: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.13. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market for Other Workflow: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.14. Data Triangulation and Validation

19.14.1. Secondary Sources

19.14.2. Primary Sources

19.14.3. Statistical Modeling

20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF PROCESS

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

20.4. Market Movement Analysis

20.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

20.6. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in Upstream Process: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.7. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in the Downstream Process: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.8. Data Triangulation and Validation

21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

21.4. Market Movement Analysis

21.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

21.6. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.7. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.8. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in Chromatography: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.9. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.10. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.11. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in Other Technologies: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.12. Data Triangulation and Validation

22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON END USER

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

22.4. Market Movement Analysis

22.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

22.6. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in Pharmaceutical Companies: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.7. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in Biopharmaceutical / Biotechnological Companies: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.8. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in Contract Manufacturing Organizations: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.9. Data Triangulation and Validation

23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON REGION OF MANUFACTURING

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

23.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

23.4. Market Movement Analysis

23.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

23.6. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in Incheon (Songdo): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.7. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in Chungcheongbuk-do (Osong): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.8. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in Seoul Capital Area: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.9. South Korea Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market in Rest of South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.10. Data Triangulation and Validation

24. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS

25. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES

26. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

27. STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

28. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH

29. REPORT CONCLUSION

30. TABULATED DATA

31. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

32. CUSTOMIZATION OPPORTUNITIES

33. SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES

34. AUTHOR DETAILS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Bayer

Celltrion

CHA Biotech

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

GC Cell

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

IDT Biologika (SK Pharmteco)

Lotte Biologics

Matica Biolabs

MEDIPOST

Reyon Pharmaceutical

Samsung Biologics

SK Bioscience

SK Pharmteco

Thermo Fisher Scientific Yposkesi (SK Pharmteco)

For more information about this report visit

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