2027 Open Enrollment For Georgia Marketplace Health Insurance Begins November 1

Georgia Marketplace Health Insurance Open Enrollment for 2027 begins November 1, 2026, with January 1 coverage for plans selected by December 15.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta, Georgia, October, 2026: Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace, an enrollment resource based in Midtown Atlanta, is alerting individuals and families across the state that Open Enrollment for 2027 Marketplace health insurance begins November 1, 2026. Its primary window closes December 15, 2026, and every plan selected between those two dates takes effect January 1, 2027. Enrollment continues from December 16, 2026, through January 15, 2027, though those later selections begin February 1, 2027.Through the company's website, Georgia residents can obtain real-time Marketplace quotes and compare plans available in all 159 counties before completing enrollment on an Enhanced Direct Enrollment platform. Each finished application produces confirmation from both the Marketplace and the insurance company, giving households a documented record of their enrollment. The site is also designed as a consumer-friendly public resource, so visitors can shop without receiving unwanted calls from private agents.Beyond enrollment season, the company provides one-on-one help from a personal representative 365 days a year, along with guidance on estimating 2027 household income so applicants receive the full financial assistance they are eligible for. Enrollees also gain access to a personal online dashboard for making payments, uploading requested documents, and downloading IRS Form 1095-A. Because Georgia's carrier lineup is changing for 2027, the company encourages returning members to review their plans before December 15 rather than relying on automatic re-enrollment.For more information about Marketplace health insurance enrollment, please contact their office at 404-975-3313.About Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace: Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace is an independent Affordable Care Act enrollment and re-enrollment resource headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company protects Georgia households' personal information during the application process by following federal privacy and security regulations.

Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace

Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace

+1 404-975-3313

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2027 Open Enrollment for Georgia Marketplace Health Insurance Begins November 1 News Provided By Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace October 01, 2026, 09:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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