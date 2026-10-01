Bradley Dulaney Band To Perform Twice At 114Th Cherokee Indian Fair Opening Day

Bradley Dulaney Band will perform twice at 114th Cherokee Indian Fair

The Bradley Dulaney Band will perform at the 114th Cherokee Indian Fair on October 6, with a 3 p.m. parade appearance and a 9 p.m. main-stage concert.

CHEROKEE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The band will perform during the Cherokee Indian Fair Parade at 3 p.m. before taking the main stage for a 9 p.m. concert on October 6.The band will first perform during the Cherokee Indian Fair Parade at 3 p.m., bringing live music to the afternoon celebration as the parade moves through Cherokee. Later that evening, the band will take the main stage at 9 p.m. for a live concert at the fair.Having two performances on the same day gives the Bradley Dulaney Band a prominent place in the fair's opening-day program, with the afternoon parade appearance leading into the evening concert.The 114th Cherokee Indian Fair runs October 6 through October 10 at the Old Acquoni Expo Center in Cherokee. Opening day, known as Parade Day, brings the community together for the annual parade along with opening ceremonies, the Teen Miss Cherokee Pageant and evening entertainment.For the Bradley Dulaney Band, October 6 will be a full day of live performance, moving from the energy of the afternoon parade to the main stage later that night. The evening concert will give the band a dedicated stage for its performance as the five-day fair gets underway.The band's music has also been part of Cherokee's local event programming. In September 2026, the Cherokee One Feather featured the Bradley Dulaney Band as part of its Music by the River series, describing the group's repertoire as including contemporary Christian music, Christian rock and classic hymns.Based in Chester, South Carolina, The Bradley Dulaney Band is a contemporary Christian music group bringing faith, family, and heartfelt worship to audiences through energetic live performances. With a mission to“make Him known,” the band creates family-friendly music that connects with listeners while keeping their faith at the center of every performance. To experience more of their music and live performances, visit The Bradley Dulaney Band's YouTube channel.The October 6 appearance continues that connection with Cherokee through one of the community's major annual events. The band's performance is part of a five-day fair that brings together music, competitions, arts and crafts, food and community programming.AllEvents is the ticketing partner for the Bradley Dulaney Band's October 6 performance at the 114th Cherokee Indian Fair, with tickets for the band's main-stage appearance available through the platform.The Bradley Dulaney Band will make two appearances on opening day, connecting with fairgoers during the afternoon parade before its evening main-stage performance.

Prateek Birla

All Events in City

+91 73898 26721

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bradley Dulaney Band to Perform Twice at 114th Cherokee Indian Fair Opening Day News Provided By All Events in City October 01, 2026, 09:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.