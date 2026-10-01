Student Unrest In Kerala: Minister Janeesh's Vehicle Attacked In Kannur

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur, Oct 1 (IANS) The official vehicle of Kerala Sports Minister, O.J. Janeesh, came under a series of protests and attacks allegedly by activists of the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI-M, at different places in Kannur district on Thursday, raising questions over the security arrangements for ministers.

The first incident took place at Kuppam in Taliparamba while Janeesh was travelling to Kasaragod after attending an official programme connected with the Archaeology Department in Kannur.

DYFI activists allegedly stopped the vehicle and attacked it with stones and their hands.

The attack caused damage to the vehicle's flag pole and rain guard.

Security personnel accompanying the minister and police officials had to struggle to remove the protesters from the road.

The vehicle faced further protests at Payyannur and at several places on the route towards Kasaragod.

Soon after crossing Payyannur, the vehicle was attacked again.

The incidents continued up to the Kasaragod border. Congress leaders described the repeated attacks as a serious security lapse, pointing out that the minister's vehicle was directly attacked twice within a short period.

The incidents came soon after DYFI leader and MLA, M. Vijin, had said that the organisation would confront the minister's remarks on the streets.

Janeesh, who is also the Youth Congress state president, had led a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the BJP.

The march, held amid the ongoing political confrontation between the Congress-led UDF and the BJP, later witnessed clashes between Youth Congress and SFI workers.

Janeesh had alleged that SFI activists deliberately provoked the clash by throwing beer bottles at the Youth Congress march.

He had accused them of trying to disrupt the Congress protest.

The latest incidents also come against the backdrop of a series of protests targeting ministers and senior leaders in the state.

On Wednesday, BJP Yuva Morcha activists had protested against Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and other ministers, describing their actions as a response to the Youth Congress protest during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kollam.

Chief Minister Satheesan has warned that strong legal action would be taken if such incidents of violence continued.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala spoke to Janeesh over the phone and sought details of the Kannur incidents.

He directed the DGP to take strict action against those responsible.

Satheesan also spoke to Janeesh after learning about the incident.

Following the attacks, police have strengthened Janeesh's security.

Additional personnel will be deployed during his public programmes and more pilot and escort vehicles will accompany him during journeys through the districts.

Special police surveillance has also been arranged at the minister's office and residence.

Kannur police have registered a case against those allegedly involved in the attack and begun an investigation.