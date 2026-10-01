Statement Collective On Stainless Steel Vs Sterling Silver For Everyday Wear

MENAFN - GetNews) Australian jewellery brand sets out the difference between stainless steel and sterling silver jewellery for everyday wear, after releasing a collection built in both metals.

Brisbane, Australia - October 1, 2026 - Statement Collective has published guidance on how 316L stainless steel and 925 sterling silver actually behave on the body, following the launch of its Fleur De Lis Collection, which runs the same designs across both materials at two different price points.

The two metals look close to identical in a product photo. They behave very differently after six months of daily wear, and the brand says that gap is where most buyer confusion sits.

"People ask us which one is better, and that is the wrong question," said a Statement Collective spokesperson. "They are both real, grade-specific metals. Neither is fast fashion. The right answer depends on whether you want a piece that stays exactly as it left us, or one that picks up a history."

What the Numbers in the Names Mean

925 sterling silver is 92.5 percent pure silver, with the remaining 7.5 percent usually copper. Pure silver on its own is too soft to hold up as jewellery, so the copper is there for strength. That copper is also the reason sterling silver tarnishes: it reacts with sulphur in the air, and the dark film that forms sits on the surface rather than eating into the metal.

316L stainless steel is an iron alloy containing chromium and molybdenum. The chromium forms a thin passive layer across the surface that reforms itself when scratched, which is why the metal resists corrosion and does not tarnish. The L refers to the low carbon content, and 316L is the grade generally specified for prolonged skin contact.

How Each One Handles Daily Wear

Sterling silver is the softer of the two. It scratches more easily, and on a ring worn every day those marks accumulate into a patina. It also holds finer cast detail, which is why intricate work tends to read more sharply in silver. Tarnish and surface scratching are both reversible on sterling silver, and a polishing cloth brings it back.

Stainless steel is considerably harder. It resists scratching and denting, shrugs off sweat and humidity, and needs close to no upkeep. The trade-off is that it does not develop character in the way silver does, and it is difficult and expensive to resize or repair, since most jewellers will not work on it the way they will on silver.

Weight is another practical difference. Silver is the denser metal, so a sterling piece will feel heavier in the hand than a steel piece of identical size.

Sensitive Skin

Stainless steel is often described as hypoallergenic, which overstates it. 316L does contain nickel, though it is bound in the alloy and releases at very low levels, which is why most people with nickel sensitivity tolerate it. Sterling silver alloyed with copper contains no nickel at all. Anyone with a diagnosed nickel allergy should check the specific alloy rather than rely on the general label.

Which to Pick

The brand suggests choosing on lifestyle rather than on which metal sounds more premium.



Stainless steel suits people who work with their hands, train regularly, wear jewellery in water, or simply want to put something on and stop thinking about it

Sterling silver suits people who want weight, finer detail, a piece that ages visibly, and something that can be polished back or repaired years later Sterling silver also holds scrap value as a precious metal, where steel holds essentially none

Mixing the two in one stack is fine and increasingly common, since the tonal difference between them is subtle enough to read as intentional rather than mismatched. A fuller breakdown of the difference between sterling silver and stainless steel is available on the brand's blog.

Both Metals Across the Range

Statement Collective runs both materials across its catalogue of chains, rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings and wallet chains, with its 925 sterling silver jewellery sitting as the heavier specification option. The recent Fleur De Lis Collection was built deliberately in both, so the same design is available in either metal. Every piece in the range is designed as unisex.

About Statement Collective

Statement Collective is an Australian jewellery brand crafting bold, contemporary pieces inspired by street culture, music, tattoo art and modern styling. Each design is created to elevate everyday wear through strong silhouettes, detailed finishes and a distinct visual identity. The brand offers free shipping within Australia on orders over $70 and free worldwide shipping on orders over $150, with a published lifetime warranty.