Indie-Pop & Alt-Soul Project Still The Tides Releases Powerful New Single“Restless Wild”

MENAFN - GetNews) Written and produced by independent creator Jennifer Grant, the single delivers a cinematic message of resilience, quiet strength, and finding calm in times of change.

USA - October 1, 2026 - Independent recording project Still the Tides has officially released its latest standalone single, "Restless Wild". It is now available across all major streaming platforms. The album is built on a rich blend of genre-spanning indie-pop and alt-soul. The track showcases the project's signature ability to find quiet, steady calm in the middle of life's turbulent seasons.

The track is written and produced entirely by creative director and multi-instrumentalist Jennifer Grant. "Restless Wild" expands on the central hook of“blooming in a restless, wild, deep, slow, quiet fire.” The song explores the strength born from hardship. It carries the scars as proof of truth and trusting the cracks where the light gets in.

A Distinctive Sound & Complete Catalog Control

The track moves fluidly across different genres of music. You can enjoy acoustic-soul balladry, alt-pop, gospel-soul, atmospheric synth-pop, blues-rock Americana, and trap-pop. Still the Tides sits alongside artist influences like Adele, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves, and Doja Cat. That should make it a hot favourite with the music connoisseurs of different genres.

Still the Tides is marked by a rare structural advantage in today's music industry. Jennifer Grant holds 100% master and publishing rights across her entire catalog. It operates as a completely self-funded, independent endeavor without label or publicist constraints. The catalog offers seamless, end-to-end flexibility for sync licensing and placement opportunities (currently represented via AudioSparx). The album consists of six tracks that offer an excellent array of versatility.

Radio Outreach & Streaming Momentum

The track is going through an active outreach campaign launched in August 2026. The outreach program targets 104 college and community radio stations.

Still the Tides is experiencing steady growth and early station pickups. It also has active 30-day playlist placements for tracks like "Restless Wild," "Villain in Your Story," "Coulda Gave You Hell," and "Mamma Said No (Louder Now),". The project continues to build a dedicated global listener base navigating resilience and personal transformation.

About Still the Tides

Still the Tides is the music recording project of Jennifer Grant, an independent artist and creative director based in the United States. It originates alongside Jennifer's broader work mentoring and guiding people through life's hardest transitions.

The project expresses a continuous thematic thread: finding steadiness inside upheaval, not after it passes. All releases, compositions, and masters are independently owned and published under the project name Still the Tides.

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