MENAFN - GetNews)"Dongguan Jierui Sports Goods Co., Ltd."OCORT is a 30-year original water sports gear manufacturer with an 8,668-square-meter facility and 56 automated lines. We specialize in swimming goggles, swim caps, diving masks, snorkels, fins, and swim paddles, utilizing high-precision injection molding and hydraulic pressing. Backed by strict quality control and multiple patents, we provide comprehensive OEM and ODM solutions, custom packaging, and direct factory wholesale pricing for global B2B clients.

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA - October 1, 2026 - Dongguan Jierui Sports Goods Co., Ltd., a globally recognized leader and original manufacturer in the water sports equipment sector, is proud to announce its comprehensive international wholesale and custom manufacturing services for global distributors, brand owners, and procurement specialists. Backed by three decades of specialized manufacturing expertise, the company delivers top-tier aquatic gear designed to meet the rigorous performance demands of professional athletes, recreational swimmers, and diving enthusiasts worldwide. Operating out of an advanced 8668 square meter facility equipped with fifty-six automated production lines, Dongguan Jierui Sports Goods Co Ltd achieves a massive daily production capacity exceeding one hundred thousand pieces, ensuring seamless fulfillment for large-scale international orders.

The modern water sports marketplace demands uncompromising quality, precision engineering, and reliable supply chain partnerships. B2B buyers, procurement managers, and sports brand owners frequently search for dependable manufacturing partners capable of delivering wholesale swim paddles, wholesale kids swim goggles, wholesale adult swim goggles, wholesale swim fins, wholesale silicone swim fins, wholesale full face snorkels, wholesale snorkel masks, wholesale diving masks, wholesale swim caps, and wholesale swimming goggles. Dongguan Jierui Sports Goods Co Ltd addresses these critical industry requirements by integrating cutting-edge production technologies with strict quality control protocols across every operational phase.

At the core of the company's manufacturing superiority is a vertically integrated production infrastructure. The facility houses over a dozen independent functional departments, covering mold development, high-precision injection molding, hydraulic press forming, advanced anti-fog treatment, manual assembly, and specialized silicone production. High-precision injection molding machinery shapes crystal-clear polycarbonate lens frames and ergonomic silicone parts with exact dimensional stability. Meanwhile, advanced hydraulic hot pressing forms seamless, leak-proof, skin-friendly silicone swim caps, eye seals, and snorkel accessories under optimal temperature and pressure conditions. Every single product undergoes rigorous mid-process inspections and final functional testing, ensuring that defective items are eliminated and that every finished item delivers exceptional comfort and absolute water-tight performance.

Global procurement professionals seeking a trusted China swim paddles manufacturer, China kids swim goggles manufacturer, China adult swim goggles manufacturer, China swim fins manufacturer, China silicone swim fins manufacturer, China full face snorkel manufacturer, China snorkel mask manufacturer, China diving masks manufacturer, China swim cap manufacturer, or China swimming goggles manufacturer will find an ideal strategic partner in Dongguan Jierui Sports Goods Co Ltd. The company holds dozens of exclusive design patents and functional innovations, providing international clients with distinct competitive advantages in their respective regional markets.

Understanding the unique requirements of private label brands and global distributors, Dongguan Jierui Sports Goods Co Ltd provides extensive OEM and ODM customization solutions. Procurement teams can leverage custom mold development to tailor product sizes, ergonomic contours, and unique color schemes to match specific brand identities. Furthermore, the company offers versatile packaging options, including neutral white boxes, custom color boxes, and private label packaging, all engineered to protect merchandise from damage and scratches during long-distance maritime transportation. By combining bespoke product development with flexible manufacturing runs, the factory empowers emerging brands and established retail giants alike to scale their product portfolios efficiently.

As global demand for high-performance aquatic gear accelerates, securing reliable supply chain channels is paramount for international commercial success. Working directly with a proven original manufacturer eliminates intermediary markups, ensuring that business buyers receive exceptionally competitive factory pricing and maximized profit margins. Dongguan Jierui Sports Goods Co Ltd invites global B2B buyers, sporting goods distributors, and retail procurement managers to initiate business negotiations, request product catalogs, and arrange factory inspections.

To explore bespoke manufacturing partnerships, request samples, or obtain detailed wholesale quotations for professional swim and diving gear, international buyers are encouraged to connect directly with the corporate sales team through the official website at, via email at..., or by phone at plus eighty-six eighteen-eighty-seven-thirty-nine-eighty-four-sixty-seven.

About Dongguan Jierui Sports Goods Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Jierui Sports Goods Co., Ltd. is a professional China-based manufacturer of swimming and diving equipment under the OCORT brand. Its product portfolio includes Swimming Goggles, Adult Swim Goggles, Kids Swim Goggles, Swim Caps, Diving Masks, Snorkel Masks, Full Face Snorkels, Swim Fins, Silicone Swim Fins, Swim Paddles, and other aquatic accessories. With 30 years of industry experience, an 8,668-square-meter factory, 56 automated production machines, and daily production capacity exceeding 100,000 pieces, the company provides wholesale, OEM, ODM, private-label, and customized manufacturing solutions for international buyers.