Beyond Basswood: Woodbests Expands Into Acrylic Puzzles

MENAFN - GetNews) The basswood-first puzzle brand is adding acrylic suncatchers, clocks, night lights, and 3D mechanical kits-extending its material matrix while keeping wood at the core.

NEW YORK - October 1, 2026 - WoodBests has expanded its product line into acrylic puzzles, a move that has been rolling out over recent months, the brand said. The acrylic collection-including suncatchers, lenticular double-sided puzzles, DIY clock kits, night lights, and 3D mechanical kits-has been available through the brand's direct-to-consumer channels since earlier this year.

The company said the move is not a departure from wood. Instead, it is an extension of the brand's existing craft foundation. Wood remains the root. Acrylic is the new branch.

Wood Remains the Foundation

WoodBests built its reputation on 100% natural basswood, 0.1 mm laser-cutting precision, and non-toxic, eco-friendly UV printing. Basswood's fine, even grain allows puzzle pieces to interlock tightly, with smooth edges and enough structural strength for the finished piece to be framed, hung, or kept as long-term home decor.

That standard has not changed, according to the company. Every new material is expected to meet the same requirements: precision, safety, tactile quality, and a finished object worth keeping.

Acrylic as an Extension

The acrylic line began with a question about light.

The acrylic suncatcher puzzle turns 83 irregular pieces into a window hanging. Once assembled, it catches sunlight and casts colored patterns into the room. It is a puzzle you build, but also a decorative object that changes with the angle of the sun.

The line has since expanded into new formats. The lenticular double-sided puzzle reveals two different images depending on the viewing angle, turning the finished piece into dynamic wall art. The DIY acrylic clock kit adds a clock movement after assembly. The acrylic night light brings a warm glow to a shelf or bedside table. The 3D mechanical kit uses precision-cut basswood to explore movement and mechanical interaction.

Different materials, different forms. But the same idea runs through all of them: after assembly, the puzzle stays out. It has a place. It has a purpose.

From Tabletop to Everyday Life

The shift is easiest to see in the rooms where these puzzles end up.

A suncatcher lives in a window. A night light sits on a nightstand. A clock hangs on a wall or stands on a desk. A 3D mechanical kit invites hands to test how pieces move together. Instead of going back into a box, the finished object becomes part of daily life.

For families, the acrylic clock and mechanical kits create a natural bridge between puzzle play and STEM learning. Kids can touch gears, see how a movement works, and understand time by building it. For adults, the repetitive hand movement of assembly offers a familiar rhythm-quiet, focused, and screen-free. For gift-givers, the finished piece is easier to explain: it is not just something you do, but something you keep.

In customer feedback, one line comes up again and again:“I don't want to take it apart.” Another says the finished night light“fits perfectly on my bookshelf-it's small, but every time I see it, I remember how calm it felt to put together.” That is the real change. The puzzle moves from finished-and-stored to finished-and-displayed.

A Category Moving Toward Lifestyle

Across North America, puzzle buyers are increasingly looking for more than a rainy-day activity. They want screen-free hobbies, adult stress relief, functional home decor, and gifts that feel personal rather than disposable. The puzzle category is responding by moving from“toy” toward“lifestyle product.”

Acrylic is part of that shift. In home design, translucent acrylic has returned as a material for wall art, lighting, and decorative objects, valued for its clean, glossy look and its ability to play with light. WoodBests is placing puzzles inside that conversation-using acrylic's transparency to make a puzzle not just viewable, but usable.

From the Design Team

“Basswood is our benchmark,” said the WoodBests design team.“It taught us precision, touch, safety, and the feeling of a finished object worth keeping. Acrylic is not a replacement. It lets us ask different questions: Can light pass through a puzzle? Can a puzzle tell time? Can it glow? The questions are new. The standard is the same.”

On brand boundaries, the team is just as clear:“We won't make things that have nothing to do with puzzles. Materials can expand and scenarios can extend, but the core-assemble something worth keeping with your own hands-doesn't change.”

What's Next

The material matrix will continue to expand, timed with the brand's October refresh. More acrylic and mixed-material puzzles are in development. Basswood remains the root. But the boundaries of what a puzzle can be are being redrawn, one piece at a time.

About WoodBests

WoodBests is a direct-to-consumer puzzle brand serving North American customers. The brand designs premium basswood and acrylic puzzles, DIY kits, and functional home objects that turn assembly into displayable, usable pieces. Its collection includes animal puzzles, mandala puzzles, suncatchers, clocks, night lights, and 3D mechanical kits, created around precision cutting, eco-friendly materials, and original design.