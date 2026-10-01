Fort Wayne Businesses Face A Narrowing Window For Low-Downtime Floor Coating Work, Duration Concrete Coatings Says

MENAFN - GetNews)"Commercial polyaspartic floor coating installed by Duration Concrete Coatings in Fort Wayne, Indiana"Duration Concrete Coatings is advising Northeast Indiana businesses that holiday closures represent the year's best opportunity to coat production floors without losing operating days, and that those slots fill weeks in advance. The Fort Wayne contractor notes that commercial floors fail differently than residential ones, facing forklift traffic, hot tire pickup, chemical spills and washdown cycles, and that the deciding factor for most operators is not the coating cost but the downtime.

FORT WAYNE, IN - October 1, 2026 - As Northeast Indiana businesses finalize year-end facility budgets, Duration Concrete Coatings by Duralast is advising operators that the calendar, not the cost, is usually what decides whether a floor gets coated.

"For a homeowner, the question is what it costs. For a business, the question is what it costs to be closed," said Dan Diven, owner of Duration Concrete Coatings. "A shop that loses a week of production has paid for the floor twice. That is the number operators are actually weighing, and it is why the work tends to happen around a shutdown or not at all."

The company says holiday closures in late December are the most reliable low-downtime window of the year for commercial floor work, and that scheduling for those dates typically needs to be arranged well in advance.

Commercial floors fail differently than residential ones

A production floor faces a different set of demands than a garage. Forklift and pallet-jack traffic concentrates load in narrow paths. Hot tire pickup pulls at coatings in service bays. Automotive fluids, solvents and degreasers attack the surface chemically. Commercial kitchens add heat, grease and repeated washdown cycles, along with food-safety cleaning requirements. Across all of them, slip resistance on a wet surface is a working safety concern rather than a preference.

Duration says the practical consequence is that a coating specified for a residential garage will not necessarily hold up in a shop, and that surface preparation matters more, not less, as traffic increases.

The downtime math

Duration installs the Duralast polyaspartic system, which cures considerably faster than traditional epoxy. On a typical commercial installation, the floor takes light foot traffic at roughly 12 hours, heavy items can be moved back at around 24 hours, and vehicle traffic resumes at approximately 48 hours.

That timeline is what makes a weekend or a holiday closure workable. The company also schedules commercial work overnight and on weekends where a facility cannot close during business hours.

"Most of the commercial work we do happens when nobody is there," Diven said. "We grind Friday night, coat Saturday, and they open Monday on a floor that is ready for traffic. The operators who plan for it get that. The ones who wait until something fails end up closing on the floor's schedule instead of their own."

What Duration suggests operators ask

The company points to three questions worth resolving before any commercial floor project is scheduled:

What is the actual return-to-service timeline for this specific system? Cure times vary significantly between epoxy and polyaspartic, and the difference determines whether the work fits a weekend.

How will the surface be prepared? Mechanical preparation, grinding the slab to a bonding profile, is what creates adhesion under load. Acid etching is not equivalent, and the gap shows fastest under forklift traffic.

Does the finish match the exposure? A showroom, a service bay, a commercial kitchen and a warehouse aisle have meaningfully different requirements for slip resistance, chemical resistance and impact tolerance.

Duration provides commercial floor coating for automotive shops, commercial kitchens, industrial and factory floors, warehouses, showrooms, retail spaces, fitness facilities, locker rooms and school floors throughout Fort Wayne, Allen County, and the surrounding Northeast Indiana communities of New Haven, Auburn, Woodburn and Huntertown. Businesses can request a free on-site estimate or call (260) 443-1393.

About Duration Concrete Coatings

Duration Concrete Coatings by Duralast is a locally owned, fully insured concrete coating contractor based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Founded in 2014, the company installs the Duralast polyaspartic system, rated five times stronger than traditional epoxy, across residential and commercial floors. It serves businesses and homeowners throughout Allen County and Northeast Indiana and holds a 5.0-star average across its Google reviews. Duration specializes in coating systems suited to the region's freeze-thaw climate and to high-traffic commercial environments. Learn more at durationconcretecoatings.