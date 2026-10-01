MENAFN - GetNews) "Coated garage floor resisting road salt and winter slush, installed by J&P Coatings in Greater Cleveland, Ohio"Homeowners shopping for ice melt this fall will find product claims and independent research pointing in opposite directions on which deicers damage concrete least. J&P Coatings reviews what the evidence actually agrees on, including that most deicing chemicals accelerate the freeze-thaw cycling that causes surface damage, and that concrete under a year old is the most vulnerable.

CLEVELAND, OH - October 1, 2026 - Northeast Ohio homeowners stocking up before the season's first salt applications will find the ice melt aisle offers contradictory advice, and J&P Coatings says the disagreement runs deeper than marketing.

Published guidance splits in several directions. An experimental study of concrete deterioration by deicing salts conducted at Iowa State University found magnesium chloride the most destructive of the salts tested, producing severe deterioration under nearly all experimental conditions, with calcium chloride next. Other widely circulated homeowner guidance names rock salt as the worst offender and recommends magnesium chloride as the gentler substitute. Product literature from chemical suppliers argues the reverse of whichever position disadvantages their product.

"A homeowner reads three articles and gets three answers, and all three sound authoritative," said Paul Johnson, co-founder of J&P Coatings. "That is not because anyone is lying. It is because the honest answer is that all of them do damage under the right conditions, and the conditions in a Geauga County driveway are not the conditions in a laboratory."

What the evidence does agree on

Underneath the disagreement, several points are not seriously contested.

Most deicing chemicals increase freeze-thaw cycling on the surface they are applied to, and that cycling is the primary mechanism behind scaling and spalling. Melting ice at 20 degrees does not remove water from the slab. It puts liquid water into the pores at a temperature where it will freeze again.

The damage is both physical and chemical. Salt scaling lifts material off the surface. Separately, deicer ions react with the cement paste itself, leaching calcium hydroxide and breaking down the calcium silicate hydrate that gives concrete its strength.

Newly placed concrete is the most vulnerable. Concrete less than a year old has significantly lower freeze-thaw resistance than mature concrete, and guidance across the industry is consistent that deicers should be avoided entirely on a slab through its first winter.

And the exposure in a garage is not optional. A vehicle driven on treated roads carries brine into the garage on every trip, where it drips onto the slab and sits.

What J&P tells Cleveland homeowners

The company says the practical guidance is less about product selection than about limiting contact and duration.

Clear snow mechanically before reaching for a chemical, since deicer applied to a cleared surface can be used far more sparingly. Apply the minimum that works rather than a generous spread. Keep any deicer off concrete placed within the last year. And remove standing slush from a garage floor rather than letting it evaporate in place, which concentrates the salt exactly where it does the most harm.

"Everything on that list reduces exposure, and reducing exposure is worth doing," Johnson said. "But you are managing a problem, not solving it. The only version where the chemistry stops mattering is the one where the salt never touches the concrete."

That is the argument for a barrier. A properly installed floor coating leaves brine sitting on the coating rather than soaking into the slab, where it can be mopped or squeegeed away. J&P notes that surface preparation determines whether that barrier holds, and that a coating applied over a slab already scaling from salt damage has to address the existing deterioration first.

The company's analysis of garage floor maintenance costs examined the long-run expense of leaving slabs unprotected in Northeast Ohio's climate.

J&P Coatings installs polyaspartic and epoxy floor coating systems for garages, basements and commercial floors throughout Greater Cleveland, Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Free estimates are available by phone at (440) 557-3141 or through the company's website.

About J&P Coatings

J&P Coatings is a family-owned floor coating contractor based in Middlefield, Ohio, serving homeowners and businesses across Greater Cleveland, Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. The company installs Duralast polyaspartic and epoxy floor coating systems built for the region's road salt, freeze-thaw cycling and heavy garage use, and backs its residential work with a limited transferable warranty. J&P Coatings holds a 5.0-star average across its customer reviews. Learn more at jandpcoatings.