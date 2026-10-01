Prodigy Sewer & Drain Publishes Flat-Rate Drain Cleaning Cost Guide For Nashville And Middle Tennessee Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)"Prodigy Sewer & Drain Logo: Drain Cleaning and Trenchless Sewer Repair in Franklin & Nashville, TN"Franklin-based Prodigy Sewer & Drain has published a drain cleaning cost guide listing flat-rate prices by service, from an $89 mainline base rate to $750–$1,250 for residential hydro jetting. It also recommends cleaning every 18–24 months for older Nashville homes with cast iron pipes.

FRANKLIN, TN - October 1, 2026 - Prodigy Sewer & Drain, a sewer, drain and trenchless pipe repair contractor based in Franklin, Tennessee, has published a drain cleaning cost guide for homeowners and businesses in Nashville and the surrounding Middle Tennessee area. The guide lists flat-rate prices for common drain services, the fees charged on top of them, and how often different types of properties should schedule cleaning.

According to the guide, mainline drain cleaning has an $89 base rate and can reach about $350 depending on how severe the blockage is. A single fixture or secondary drain is listed at $129. Residential hydro jetting is priced at $750–$1,250. Commercial hydro jetting is $1,200–$1,500, with discounts for monthly or annual contracts.

The guide lists the other fees separately. Standard dispatch is $29 and emergency dispatch is $250. A standalone sewer camera inspection costs $150 and is free with any booked repair or service, and every booked job includes a free camera check after cleaning. Each job is quoted before work begins, so a slow, stubborn clog costs the same as a quick one at the same service tier.

For maintenance, the company recommends cleaning every 18–24 months for older Nashville homes with cast iron pipes, once a year for restaurants and grease-handling businesses, and every two to three years for newer homes. The guide notes that routine maintenance jetting on problem lines, especially in commercial kitchens, prevents the grease and scale buildup that causes recurring backups.

The pricing follows the company's "diagnose before we sell" approach, in which a full camera diagnostic is done before any repair is recommended or priced. Depending on the cause of a clog, NASSCO/PACP-certified technicians use cable augering (snaking), enzyme and bio treatment, or high-pressure hydro jetting. Prodigy provides drain cleaning in Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Hendersonville and other Middle Tennessee communities.

The complete cost guide is available at

About Prodigy Sewer & Drain

Prodigy Sewer & Drain provides drain cleaning, sewer line repair and replacement, trenchless pipe lining, sewer camera inspection, septic and sump pump services across Middle Tennessee. Mark Ellefson founded the company in Long Beach, California in 2010, and it opened its Tennessee operations in Franklin in 2023. It has completed about 2,000 jobs across Middle Tennessee. The company's mission is to raise the standard of sewer and trenchless repair in the region by using the least-invasive technology to protect property.