Bison Plumbing Documents Full Crawlspace Drain Line Replacement Completed Through A Single Pipe-Width Hatch In Warren, Michigan

MENAFN - GetNews)"Bison Plumbing logo, crawlspace drain line and sewer line replacement contractor serving Macomb and Oakland County, Michigan"Warren-Based Family Plumbing Company, Serving Southeast Michigan Since 1998, Publishes a Frame-by-Frame Case Study of an End-to-End Under-Floor PVC Rebuild as the Median U.S. Owner-Occupied Home Reaches 42 Years Old and Nearly Half Were Built Before 1980

WARREN, Michigan - October 1, 2026 - Bison Plumbing, Inc., a family-owned sewer and drain company serving Macomb and Oakland County since 1998, has published a documented case study of a complete crawlspace drain line replacement at a Warren home. The full case study and photo record are at

ONE HATCH, NO ROOM TO STAGE

The homeowner, Yangzhi "Z" Zhao, had a failed under-floor drain system that needed to be removed and rebuilt. The only access was a single exterior hatch roughly the width of a length of pipe, with no staging room inside. Every length of pipe, fitting, and bucket of spoil had to pass through that one opening.

A FULL REPLACEMENT, NOT A PATCH

Bison began with a sewer camera inspection so the homeowner approved a defined scope before work started. Materials were measured and cut outside, the original metal drain line was removed, and a new PVC trunk line was trenched, pitched, and set across the crawlspace. Fixture branches were tied in with wye fittings, permanent cleanout risers were added, and all piping was strapped to the floor joists. No yard, driveway, or landscaping was disturbed.

A PHOTO RECORD BEFORE BACKFILL

The finished system was photographed frame by frame before backfill, giving the homeowner a permanent record of the new drain line for resale disclosures and warranty questions.

WHY OLDER HOMES FACE THE SAME PROBLEM

According to the National Association of Home Builders, the median owner-occupied U.S. home was 42 years old in 2024, and roughly 47% were built before 1980. Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies found that maintenance spending on pre-1980 homes ran 76% higher than on homes built since 2010. In Michigan, EGLE estimates more than $18 billion is needed over 20 years for wastewater treatment and conveyance.

FINANCING AND CUSTOMER FEEDBACK

The homeowner used Bison's promotional 0% financing. Current GreenSky terms are 0% if paid within 15 months, $0 down, with plans up to 120 months. In a five-star Google review, Zhao wrote: "Extremely professional and polite crew. On time, communicated with us on status, and cleaned up after they were finished."

ABOUT BISON PLUMBING, INC.

Bison Plumbing, Inc. is a family-owned sewer and drain company headquartered in Warren, Michigan, serving residential and commercial clients throughout Macomb and Oakland County since 1998. Jeff and Kathy Bianchini founded the company in December 1998 in Center Line, Michigan, naming it in honor of Jeff's father August, who had started Bi-Son Construction in Warren in the 1980s. Bison Plumbing is Michigan licensed and insured, APSTA certified, and holds a 4.9-star rating across 3,000+ Google reviews.