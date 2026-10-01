As Georgia Wastewater Infrastructure Earns A C- Grade, NGI Trenchless Outlines No-Dig Sewer And Drain Rehabilitation Options For Metro Atlanta Commercial Properties

MENAFN - GetNews)"NGI Trenchless Logo: Commercial Trenchless Sewer Repair Atlanta GA"Following the American Society of Civil Engineers' C- grade for Georgia's wastewater and stormwater systems, Woodstock-based NGI Trenchless Pipe & Sewer Repair is outlining trenchless inspection, pipe lining, and roof drain lining options that let metro Atlanta commercial properties rehabilitate aging sewer and drain lines without excavating floors, parking lots, or landscaping.

Atlanta, Georgia - October 1, 2026 - NGI Trenchless Pipe & Sewer Repair, Inc., a trenchless contractor serving metro Atlanta since 2010, is outlining no-dig rehabilitation options for commercial property owners and facility managers dealing with aging sewer, drain, and stormwater lines. The company's guidance follows the American Society of Civil Engineers' 2024 Report Card for Georgia's Infrastructure, which assigned both wastewater and stormwater systems a C- grade.

The ASCE report also found that Georgia's drinking water investment needs have grown to $19.7 billion over the next 20 years, up from $12.5 billion in 2018. While public utilities manage mainlines, commercial property owners are generally responsible for the private building drains and service lines that connect to them. For restaurants, offices, retail centers, schools, multi-family communities, and industrial facilities, a conventional dig-and-replace repair can mean cutting through slab floors, parking lots, and landscaping, and closing all or part of a building while work is completed.

NGI Trenchless provides commercial trenchless sewer repair that begins with a CCTV camera inspection to locate cracks, root intrusion, corrosion, and offset joints, followed by hydro jetting to clean the line. Damaged sections are then rehabilitated from existing access points using trenchless pipe lining, a cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) process that forms a new pipe inside the old one. According to the company, CIPP liners resist tree roots, corrosion, and rust and can last 50 years or more, and lining typically costs about half as much as dig-and-replace, with many projects completed in as little as one day.

The company also offers roof drain lining for commercial buildings, multi-family housing, high-rise structures, and healthcare facilities. The process inserts a resin-infused sleeve into the existing interior roof drain, inflates it against the pipe walls, and cures it in approximately 24 hours, sealing leaks without opening walls or ceilings.

"For a commercial property, the repair itself is often only part of the cost. Closing a dining room, blocking a loading dock, or tearing up a parking lot affects tenants and revenue," said Stephen Hyson, Utility Manager at NGI Trenchless. "Inspecting the line first and rehabilitating it from the inside gives owners a way to address the problem while keeping the building in use."

NGI Trenchless is NASSCO-certified, prequalified with the Georgia Department of Transportation (Vendor ID 19371), and holds Georgia Utility Contractor License UC 302559. In February 2026, the company was awarded a three-year stormwater maintenance contract with the City of Johns Creek covering inspection and cleaning of more than 150 miles of stormwater pipe ranging from 8 to 72 inches in diameter.

The company serves commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential clients throughout Atlanta, Roswell, Marietta, Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Johns Creek, Brookhaven, Fulton County, and Cherokee County. More information about commercial services is available at

About NGI Trenchless Pipe & Sewer Repair, Inc.

NGI Trenchless Pipe & Sewer Repair, Inc. is a trenchless sewer, drain, and pipe rehabilitation contractor headquartered in Canton, Georgia, with operations in Woodstock. Founded in 2010, the company provides CCTV inspection, hydro jetting, cured-in-place pipe lining, pipe bursting, roof drain lining, and manhole rehabilitation for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential clients across metro Atlanta. Its mission is to extend the service life of underground infrastructure through cost-effective methods that limit excavation and disruption.