Pelican Underground Completes Weekend UV-Cured Pipe Lining Of 600 Feet Of Deep Sewer Line For Major Research University

MENAFN - GetNews)"Pelican Underground Logo: Trenchless Sewer Repair New Orleans"New Orleans-based trenchless contractor Pelican Underground LLC rehabilitated 600 feet of 12- and 24-inch sewer pipe buried 25 feet below a St. Louis university campus in a single weekend, using a UV-cured liner with a 50-year minimum design life and no excavation.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 1, 2026 - Pelican Underground LLC, a trenchless sewer and pipe rehabilitation contractor based in New Orleans, has released details of a completed sewer rehabilitation project for a major research university in St. Louis, Missouri. The company lined 600 feet of sewer pipe buried 25 feet below ground within a single weekend, without excavating any part of the campus.

The line consisted of 300 feet of 24-inch pipe and 300 feet of 12-inch pipe. Although the pipes were relatively new, failing seals at the joints were allowing the system to leak. Replacing pipe at that depth through open excavation would typically require deep trenching, shoring and extended closures of campus grounds.

Instead, crews used CIPP lining, installing a Saertex UV-cured, glass-fiber-reinforced (GRP) liner inside the existing pipe and curing it in place with a ProKASRO UV curing unit. The process forms a seamless, jointless pipe within the original line, eliminating the leaking joints. Pelican Underground is a certified Saertex installer.

Crews performed camera inspections before and after installation to document the condition of the line and verify the finished liner. The project was completed within the allotted weekend window with no disruption to campus activity, and the liner is designed for a minimum 50-year service life.

Pelican Underground applies the same methods to residential, commercial and municipal sewer systems across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, where high water tables, expansive clay soils and aging cast iron and clay pipe contribute to frequent sewer failures. According to the company, most residential lining projects are completed in one day, compared with three to seven days for traditional excavation. Its installations follow the ASTM F1216 standard, and its technicians are trained in NASSCO PACP, LACP and MACP condition assessment protocols.

The full project case study is available at

About Pelican Underground LLC

Pelican Underground LLC is a trenchless sewer and pipe rehabilitation company founded in 2017 and based in New Orleans, Louisiana. The company provides CIPP lining, pipe bursting, hydro jetting, sewer camera inspection and vertical stack lining for residential, commercial and municipal clients across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Its mission is to restore failing sewer and drain lines without tearing up yards, driveways or slabs. Pelican Underground holds Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors license #67347 and is a certified installer of Nu Flow Technologies and Saertex lining systems.