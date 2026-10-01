Pre-Purchase Sewer Camera Inspection Uncovers Hidden Sewer Line Break For Nashville Home Buyer, Prodigy Sewer & Drain Reports

MENAFN - GetNews)"Prodigy Sewer & Drain Logo: Sewer Camera Inspection Nashville & Franklin TN"A pre-purchase sewer camera inspection by Prodigy Sewer & Drain found a significant break leaking wastewater into the ground beneath a Nashville home before the sale closed. Under Metro Water Services policy, property owners own and maintain the sewer service line from the building to the public main.

FRANKLIN, TN - October 1, 2026 - A pre-purchase sewer camera inspection performed by Prodigy Sewer & Drain identified a significant break in a Nashville home's sewer line, where wastewater was leaking into the surrounding ground instead of reaching the municipal sewer system. The defect was recorded on video and the buyer received a detailed repair estimate before the purchase closed, according to a case study published by the Franklin-based sewer and drain contractor.

The property had no exterior sewer cleanout, so the Prodigy technician removed an interior toilet to gain access and ran the camera along the full length of the line to the city connection. The break was not visible from inside the home.

“This was an issue that could have easily been missed without a proper camera inspection, and it was invaluable information before purchasing the home,” the buyer wrote in a verified Google review published in July 2026.

The finding carries financial weight for buyers because of how sewer ownership is divided in Nashville. According to Metro Water Services' Clean Water Nashville program,“the property owner owns and is responsible for maintaining the service line from the building to the public sewer main.” Once a sale closes, any existing damage to that private line becomes the new owner's responsibility.

Prodigy Sewer & Drain provides sewer camera inspection in Franklin & Nashville, TN carried out by NASSCO- and PACP-certified inspectors. Each inspection includes the full video file, a written condition report, sonde location of defects for future repair reference, and NASSCO PACP-standard scoring of every defect with a timestamp. A typical inspection takes under an hour.

The company lists a real-estate sewer scope at $99 and a standalone diagnostic inspection at $150, with the inspection included at no charge when a repair or service is booked. Inspections are available 24 hours a day across Franklin, Nashville, Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill, Thompson's Station, Murfreesboro, Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet, Gallatin, Smyrna, Columbia and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities.

The full case study is available at

About Prodigy Sewer & Drain

Prodigy Sewer & Drain provides sewer camera inspection, sewer line repair, trenchless pipe lining, drain cleaning, septic and sump pump services across Middle Tennessee. The company was founded in 2010 by Mark Ellefson as a single-truck operation in Long Beach, California, opened its Franklin, Tennessee headquarters in 2023, and had completed approximately 2,000 jobs in the region by 2025. Its crews hold NASSCO and PACP certifications, and the company is a certified Perma-Liner and MaxLiner installer. Prodigy's stated mission is to raise the standard of sewer and trenchless repair in Middle Tennessee by using the least-invasive technology to protect property.