MENAFN - GetNews) Diembassy Inc. has launched its AI Adoption Internship Program, a three-month professional development initiative designed to help working professionals build practical AI adoption skills through structured training and hands-on tasks aligned with their areas of expertise. Initially launched with professionals in North America and Africa, Diembassy plans to expand the opportunity to working professionals worldwide from October 2026. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

TORONTO, CANADA - October 1, 2026 - Diembassy Inc., an artificial intelligence consulting and education company, has launched its AI Adoption Internship Program, a structured three-month professional development initiative designed to help working professionals build practical AI adoption skills and gain hands-on experience applying artificial intelligence to real-world business activities.

The program was developed in response to the growing need for professionals across industries to understand not only how to use AI tools, but also how to identify practical opportunities for AI adoption within their areas of expertise.

Through the internship, participants receive structured training in AI adoption while working on practical tasks that align with their existing professional backgrounds. Rather than requiring participants to step away from their areas of specialization, the program is designed to help them explore how AI can be applied within the functions, industries, and professional disciplines they already understand.

"AI adoption is creating a new workforce requirement. Professionals need to understand how AI can be integrated into the work they already do, not simply learn how to use individual AI tools," said Dr. Linda Pajoel, CEO of Diembassy Inc. "We designed this internship to give professionals an opportunity to build that understanding through structured learning and hands-on application."

Participants spend three months developing their AI adoption capabilities through a combination of training, practical assignments, research, experimentation, and applied projects. Tasks are structured around AI adoption and are aligned with each participant's professional expertise, allowing them to explore practical use cases relevant to their careers.

For example, a marketing professional may explore AI applications in customer research, campaign development, content workflows, or marketing automation, while a finance professional may examine opportunities for AI in financial analysis, reporting, forecasting, or process automation. The objective is to help participants develop the ability to identify where AI can create value within their own professional environments.

The program builds on Diembassy's broader work in helping professionals and organizations move from general awareness of artificial intelligence toward practical adoption. They initially began the internship initiative with professionals in North America and Africa, providing an opportunity to test and develop a structured approach to AI adoption training and hands-on professional development across different markets.

Following this initial phase, Diembassy plans to expand the opportunity to working professionals worldwide from October 2026, making the program accessible to professionals in different industries, countries, and stages of their careers.

The global expansion reflects the company's view that AI workforce readiness should not be limited by geography or industry.

"Professionals everywhere are facing the same fundamental question: how does AI change the work I do, and how can I prepare for that change?" Dr. Linda said. "Our goal is to help answer that question in a practical way by allowing professionals to learn, experiment, apply AI to their expertise, and develop a stronger understanding of what effective AI adoption looks like in practice."

The three-month structure is intended to provide participants with sufficient time to move beyond introductory AI training and engage with practical adoption tasks. By combining structured learning with hands-on assignments, the program aims to help participants develop both AI literacy and the practical problem-solving skills required to identify and implement AI use cases in their respective fields.

Applications for the Diembassy AI Adoption Internship Program are accepted on a rolling basis. Professionals interested in participating can learn more and submit their interest through the program's website:

More information about Diembassy and its AI education and adoption initiatives is available at:

You can also connect with them on LinkedIn

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape professional roles and business processes, Diembassy's AI Adoption Internship Program seeks to contribute to a workforce that is better equipped to understand, evaluate, and apply AI within real-world professional environments.

About Diembassy Inc.

Diembassy Inc. is a leading corporation in the artificial intelligence sector, accelerating the healthy adoption of AI worldwide. The company works at the intersection of artificial intelligence, workforce development, business transformation, and AI education, helping professionals and organizations understand how to adopt and apply AI in practical, responsible, and meaningful ways.