After 27 Years, Carragheen Remains One Of The Best Beauty Salons Offering Personalised Beauty Care In Singapore

MENAFN - GetNews)"A facial specialist at our beauty salon doing a consultation with a client on her facial at our store in Bugis, Singapore."Carragheen, a boutique beauty salon near Bugis MRT, marks 27 years in Singapore. Founded in 1999 by Cherlyn Ng, it is one of the best beauty salons in Singapore, with thousands of satisfied customers. Each treatment starts with its Skin Decoding Analysis, guided by TCM principles. Carragheen has offered lash extensions since 2004 and has been Singapore's official BrowXenna® distributor since 2018. Services cover facials, body, lash and brow care.

SINGAPORE - October 1, 2026 - Carragheen, one of the best beauty salons in Singapore with thousands of satisfied customers over 27 years, is reaffirming the principles that have guided it since 1999: careful consultation, well-trained therapists, and treatments matched to each customer rather than a fixed menu.

Founded by Cherlyn Ng, Carragheen has served customers in Singapore for 27 years. Today it offers facial treatments, body treatments, lash services and brow services under one roof. What sets the salon apart is not the length of its menu but how each treatment is chosen.

Consultation comes first. Every facial and wellness journey begins with Carragheen's Skin Decoding Analysis. Therapists look beyond the skin's surface at stress levels, sleep, diet, digestion and daily habits. Drawing on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) principles, they identify patterns behind recurring concerns and then plan treatment, homecare and simple lifestyle changes around them.

Training is treated as ongoing work. Carragheen began offering eyelash extensions in 2004 and launched its professional training brand, LashMagic, in 2012. Since 2018, it has been the official distributor of BrowXenna® in Singapore. Cherlyn is a certified BrowXenna® brand trainer, and the salon's brow artists are trained to international BrowXenna® standards.

Technology is chosen with care. The salon uses established systems such as INDIBA® 448 kHz radiofrequency for face and body care, alongside WISHPRO and FUSION Skin Booster treatments, and pairs them with hands-on techniques.

Honest service keeps customers coming back. Customer reviews on Google often mention the salon's no-hard-selling approach, and several reviewers say they have returned for close to a decade.

"For us, excellence shows up in small, steady things," said Cherlyn Ng, Founder of Carragheen. "It is the training our therapists go through, the time we give every consultation, and only recommending what a customer truly needs. After 27 years, the customers who keep coming back tell us we are on the right path, and we want to keep earning that trust."

Services at Carragheen



Facial: six concern-based series covering acne and congestion, sensitive and hydration, lifting and anti-ageing, pigmentation and brightening, scar marks and open pores, and eye rejuvenation

Body: INDIBA® slimming and wellness, back acne care, IPL hair removal, waxing and Proionic® hair regrowth

Lash: eyelash extensions, lash lift and tint, and lash regrowth Brow: brow henna and tint, lamination, shaping and waxing, and Nano Pixel semi-permanent brows

Visit and booking

Carragheen is at 12A Liang Seah Street, Singapore 189033, a short walk from Bugis MRT. Opening hours are Monday and Wednesday to Friday, 10.30am to 8.30pm; Saturday, 10am to 7pm; and Sunday, 11am to 5pm. Appointments can be booked via WhatsApp at +65 9806 9668 or at .

About Carragheen

Carragheen is a boutique beauty salon in Bugis, Singapore, founded in 1999 by Cherlyn Ng. With 27 years of experience and thousands of satisfied customers over the years, Carragheen is one of the best beauty salons in Singapore for facial, body, lash and brow care. The salon plans each treatment using its Skin Decoding Analysis and TCM principles. Carragheen runs the LashMagic training brand and has been the official distributor of BrowXenna® in Singapore since 2018.