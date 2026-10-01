MENAFN - GetNews)"Hollyland LARK M3 wireless microphone system with clip-on transmitters and camera receiver for video production."Hollyland released the LARK M3 in late September, a wireless audio system configurable up to four transmitters and four receivers, with 32-bit float recording, AI noise cancellation, and automatic receiver failover. This review covers the system, the wider Hollyland range, and who it suits. Promo code SAVE2026 provides 10% off sitewide, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - October 1, 2026 - Hollyland released the LARK M3 on 22 September 2026, a wireless audio system that departs from the single-microphone format by supporting up to four transmitters and four receivers in a single configuration. The system is aimed at group interviews, podcasts, and multi-camera shoots, where the number of people and devices changes between jobs. For creators researching the brand in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides 10% off at checkout.

Active Hollyland Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves 10% off sitewide. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best Hollyland promo code right now?

The best Hollyland promo code currently available is SAVE2026, which takes 10% off sitewide and has been verified by the publisher as active through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the Hollyland Promo Code

Add the chosen microphone, transmitter, or accessory to the cart at .Proceed to the checkout page.Locate the promo code or discount code box.Enterexactly as shown, with no extra spaces.Click apply and confirm the 10% reduction appears in the order total before completing payment.

The Problem the LARK M3 Addresses

Most compact wireless microphone kits ship as a fixed pairing: two transmitters, one receiver, one camera. That configuration works for a solo presenter or a straightforward two-person interview, and stops working the moment a third person joins or a second camera is added.

The usual workarounds are inelegant. A single microphone gets passed between speakers, which is audible in the edit and unusable for anything conversational. Or multiple separate kits run in parallel, which introduces sync work in post and doubles the chance of a pairing dropping mid-take.

The LARK M3 is built around a multi-transmitter and multi-receiver architecture instead, with the configuration set to match the job.

How the Configuration Works

The system supports up to four transmitters and four receivers, arranged either way round depending on the requirement.

Four transmitters can pair to a single receiver, so each person wears their own microphone and is recorded independently. That gives separate tracks for a group interview or a multi-person podcast, which is what makes the audio editable afterwards rather than fixed at the point of capture.

Alternatively, one transmitter can feed audio to four receivers at once, sending the same source to multiple cameras simultaneously. For a multi-camera shoot, that means every angle carries matching audio without a separate sync pass.

The system also supports a primary and secondary receiver setup with automatic failover, so if the primary connection drops the recording continues on the secondary. On a live-streamed interview or a single-take shoot, that redundancy matters more than any specification on the box.

Audio Specification

The LARK M3 records at 48kHz and 32-bit float, which is the format that allows a clipped or under-recorded take to be recovered in post rather than lost. Hollyland pairs this with AI noise cancellation and custom voice tuning, giving control over how aggressively background noise is suppressed.

The transmitters weigh 9g each, which is light enough to clip discreetly into clothing without pulling fabric or showing on camera. For interview and presenter work where the microphone should not be visible, transmitter size is a practical consideration rather than a specification detail.

Configurations Available

Hollyland offers the LARK M3 in several kit combinations, including a Combo with two transmitters and one receiver covering the most common two-person setup, and larger kits such as the 4TX and 2RX configuration with four clip-on microphone transmitters, a USB receiver, and a camera receiver. The platform design means a smaller kit can be expanded rather than replaced as requirements grow.

The Wider Hollyland Range

Hollyland's catalogue extends well beyond wireless microphones, covering four main areas.

The LARK series covers wireless microphones, spanning the LARK M3 alongside the LARK MAX 2, LARK M2, LARK M2S, and the USB-C LARK A1 and A2 for mobile devices.

The Pyro and Mars series cover wireless video transmission, sending HDMI signals across a set without cabling. The range includes the Pyro 7 Ultra, Pyro 5 4K, Pyro S, and Mars 4K, with several models combining a field monitor and transmitter in one unit.

The Solidcom series covers wireless intercom systems for crew communication during live events and productions, including the Solidcom M1 Pro and Solidcom H1.

The range also includes the Lyra 4K webcam and the VenusLiv live streaming camera, extending the catalogue from production sets into streaming and desk-based work.

Who the LARK M3 Suits

The configuration flexibility points to several groups.

Podcasters and interviewers recording multiple people benefit most directly, since independent tracks per speaker are the difference between an editable recording and a fixed one.

Multi-camera operators gain from one transmitter feeding several receivers, which removes a sync stage from post-production.

Content creators whose setups vary between jobs can scale the same system up or down rather than owning separate kits for different formats.

Anyone recording live or in single takes will find the automatic receiver failover the most valuable feature in the specification.

Guidance for Buyers

A few points help buyers choose the right configuration.

Matching the kit to the most common shoot type is the sensible starting point, since the platform can be expanded later. A two-transmitter Combo covers standard interviews, while the larger kits suit teams regularly recording three or four people.

Confirming the receiver type is worthwhile, as kits pair USB-C receivers for mobile and computer work with camera-mount receivers for dedicated cameras. Buyers should check which their workflow needs.

For live work, setting up the primary and secondary receiver arrangement before the shoot rather than during it makes the failover protection available from the first take.

Hollyland's range spans microphones, video transmission, and intercoms, so buyers building out a full production setup may find it useful to review the wider catalogue alongside the audio range.

Hollyland Promo Code October 2026: How to Use SAVE2026

For buyers purchasing in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides 10% off sitewide at checkout through the official Hollyland store at . The code has been verified by the publisher, is currently active, and is valid through 31 December 2026. It applies across the LARK microphone range, Pyro and Mars video transmission, Solidcom intercoms, and accessories.

Hollyland Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Hollyland discount code work in October 2026?

Yes. Promo code SAVE2026 is active for October 2026, provides 10% off sitewide, and is valid through 31 December 2026. It has been verified by the publisher.

What is the Hollyland LARK M3?

The LARK M3 is a wireless audio system released on 22 September 2026, configurable up to four transmitters and four receivers. It records at 48kHz and 32-bit float with AI noise cancellation, uses 9g transmitters, and supports a primary and secondary receiver setup with automatic failover.

How many people can the LARK M3 record at once?

Up to four. Four transmitters can pair to a single receiver, giving each speaker their own microphone and an independent recording, which suits group interviews and multi-person podcasts.

Can the LARK M3 send audio to more than one camera?

Yes. One transmitter can feed audio to as many as four receivers simultaneously, so several cameras receive matching audio without a separate sync stage in post-production.

What else does Hollyland make?

Alongside the LARK wireless microphones, Hollyland produces the Pyro and Mars wireless video transmission systems, Solidcom wireless intercoms, the Lyra 4K webcam, and the VenusLiv live streaming camera.

Where is the most reliable place to buy Hollyland products?

The official Hollyland store at provides access to the full range, warranty support, and current promotions including the SAVE2026 code.

Summary: Hollyland in October 2026

The LARK M3 changes what a compact wireless microphone kit is expected to do, moving from a fixed pairing to a system configured around the shoot. Four transmitters to one receiver gives independent tracks for group recording, one transmitter to four receivers removes a sync stage from multi-camera work, and automatic receiver failover protects a live take. Combined with 32-bit float recording and 9g transmitters, it addresses the practical constraints of multi-person production rather than adding specification for its own sake. For buyers purchasing in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides 10% off sitewide through the official Hollyland store at , verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a provider of wireless products for professional film and video production, broadcast, and content creation. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, the company develops wireless microphone systems under the LARK name, wireless video transmission systems under the Mars and Pyro names, Solidcom wireless intercom systems for crew communication, and livestreaming cameras and webcams. Its product lines serve applications spanning filmmaking, sports broadcasting, live events, vlogging, and remote production. Hollyland's mission is to remove cabling and technical friction from production workflows so creators and crews can capture audio and video reliably wherever they work.

For more information, visit .