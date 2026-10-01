MENAFN - GetNews)"An example of a sD generated image that could be created through Hyper3D Rodin AI 3D model generator."Hyper3D's Rodin platform generates 3D models from text prompts or reference images, producing quad topology, PBR textures, and exports in GLB, FBX, OBJ, USDZ, and STL. This review covers the Gen-2.5 model, its quality tiers, editing tools, and API. Promo code SAVE2026 provides 75% off the first month, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - October 1, 2026 - Hyper3D's Rodin platform generates 3D assets from text prompts or reference images, producing geometry, UVs, and physically based rendering materials in a single pass. Its current Gen-2.5 model offers five quality tiers reaching up to 2 million polygons, with export into the formats used across game engines and 3D software. For users researching the platform in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides 75% off the first month at checkout.

Active Hyper3D Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves 75% off the first month. Applies to Hyper3D paid plans. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best Hyper3D promo code right now?

The best Hyper3D promo code currently available is SAVE2026, which takes 75% off the first month of a paid plan and has been verified by the publisher as active through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the Hyper3D Promo Code

Visit and select a paid plan.Proceed to the checkout page.Locate the promo code or discount code box.Enterexactly as shown, with no extra spaces.Confirm the 75% first-month reduction appears in the total before completing payment.

What Rodin Does

Traditional 3D modelling requires substantial time and working knowledge of software such as Blender or Maya. Rodin compresses the first pass of that process, turning a photograph, a sketch, or a written description into a textured 3D model with geometry, UVs, and PBR materials generated together.

The output is intended as a usable starting model rather than a finished production asset. Depending on the application, results may still need retopology, rigging, scaling, or material adjustment before final use, which is consistent across the current generation of AI 3D tools. Where the platform earns its place is in the speed of getting from concept to something viewable and editable.

Input options cover text-to-3D, image-to-3D from a single photograph, and multi-view generation from several reference images of the same object.

Rodin Gen-2.5 and Quality Tiers

Gen-2.5 is Hyper3D's current generation model, and it is built around selectable generation effort rather than a single output setting. Five quality tiers run from fast prototyping through to ultra-high fidelity, reaching up to 2 million polygons at the top tier.

That tiering has a practical purpose. Early concepting benefits from fast, rough output where many variations can be generated cheaply, while a hero asset destined for close inspection warrants the highest tier. Running everything at maximum quality wastes both time and credits.

Additional controls include creative geometry mode, HD texture enhancement, texture delighting, symmetry forcing, and micro detail control.

Topology and Polygon Control

Topology is where AI 3D output frequently falls short for professional use, and it is an area Rodin addresses directly.

The platform produces either raw triangle meshes or clean quad meshes, with custom polygon counts and a Smart Low-Poly option where the polygon budget is constrained. Quad topology is the format professional artists need for animation, sculpting, and editing in Blender, Maya, or ZBrush, since triangulated meshes are considerably harder to deform cleanly or edit by hand.

Rodin can also generate models in T-pose or A-pose, which are the standard positions for character rigging, making generated characters easier to bring into an animation pipeline.

Textures and Export

PBR material maps including albedo, normal, roughness, and metallic export alongside the geometry, which is what allows a model to light correctly in Unity or Unreal without manual material rebuilding. Texture resolution options run from 2K up to 12K, with an HD texture enhancement add-on available.

Export formats cover GLB, FBX, OBJ, USDZ, and STL, which spans game engines, 3D software, AR delivery, and 3D printing.

Editing and Partial Regeneration

One of the more useful features for iterative work is partial editing. Rather than regenerating an entire asset when one area is wrong, a single region can be regenerated, a model can be split into separate parts, or just the geometry or just the materials can be retried.

Hyper3D also provides OmniCraft for downstream editing, covering mesh simplification, format conversion, and texture changes, and ChatAvatar for character generation with facial expression customisation.

API Access

Rodin is available through a REST API as well as the web application, with bearer-token authentication and asynchronous job handling. The API exposes the same Gen-2.5 quality tiers, topology options, custom polygon counts, and texture resolutions, with credit charges scaling by option selected.

For studios, marketplaces, and applications generating assets at volume, API access is what moves the platform from a browser tool into a production pipeline component.

Pricing Model

Hyper3D operates a free tier alongside paid plans. The free tier allows generation with free preview and rotation, with payment applying at the point of download, so an asset can be assessed before any credit is spent. Paid plans add credit allowances and discounted credit rates, with education, creator, and business tiers available and annual billing reducing the effective monthly cost.

Because plan structures and credit rates on AI platforms change frequently, current pricing is worth confirming on the site before subscribing.

Who Rodin Suits

The platform's strengths point to several groups.

Game developers and 3D artists generating assets regularly gain the most, particularly given the quad topology and polygon control.

Product designers and visualisation teams producing concept models quickly benefit from the speed of the first pass.

E-commerce and AR projects needing 3D product models can use the USDZ and GLB export paths directly.

3D printing users are served by STL export, and developers integrating generation into their own applications by the API.

Guidance for Users

A few points help users get the best results.

Matching the quality tier to the purpose is the most useful habit, using lower tiers for concepting and variation and reserving the top tiers for assets that will be seen closely.

Multi-view references produce more accurate geometry than a single image where several angles of the object are available.

Requesting quad topology from the outset saves retopology work later for anything destined for animation or hand editing.

Generating in T-pose or A-pose is worth doing for characters intended for rigging, since it avoids reposing work downstream.

The free tier allows output quality to be assessed on a real project before committing, and the pay-on-download structure means generations can be reviewed before any spend.

The SAVE2026 code applies to the first month, so it is worth planning the first month's work to make full use of the credit allowance while the discount applies.

Hyper3D Promo Code October 2026: How to Use SAVE2026

For users subscribing in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides 75% off the first month at checkout through the official Hyper3D website at . The code has been verified by the publisher, is currently active, and is valid through 31 December 2026.

Hyper3D Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Hyper3D discount code work in October 2026?

Yes. Promo code SAVE2026 is active for October 2026, provides 75% off the first month of a paid plan, and is valid through 31 December 2026. It has been verified by the publisher.

What is Hyper3D Rodin?

Rodin is Hyper3D's AI 3D generation platform, turning text prompts or reference images into 3D models with geometry, UVs, and PBR textures. The current Gen-2.5 model offers five quality tiers up to 2 million polygons, with export in GLB, FBX, OBJ, USDZ, and STL.

Does Rodin produce quad topology?

Yes. Rodin generates either raw triangle meshes or clean quad meshes, with custom polygon counts and a Smart Low-Poly option. Quad topology is the format generally needed for animation, sculpting, and hand editing in software such as Blender, Maya, or ZBrush.

Is there a free version of Hyper3D?

Yes. A free tier allows generation with free preview and rotation, with payment applying at the point of download, so an asset can be assessed before credits are spent.

Does Hyper3D have an API?

Yes. Rodin is available through a REST API with bearer-token authentication and asynchronous job handling, exposing the same quality tiers, topology options, polygon counts, and texture resolutions as the web application.

Where is the most reliable place to subscribe to Hyper3D?

The official Hyper3D website at provides access to all plans, the free tier, the API, and current promotions including the SAVE2026 code.

Summary: Hyper3D in October 2026

Rodin covers the areas that determine whether AI-generated 3D output is usable in professional work rather than only viewable: quad topology with polygon control, PBR material maps that light correctly in game engines, T-pose and A-pose output for rigging, partial regeneration for iteration, and export across the formats games, AR, and 3D printing actually use. The free tier and pay-on-download structure allow the output to be judged before spending. For users subscribing in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides 75% off the first month through the official Hyper3D website at , verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About Hyper3D

Hyper3D is an artificial intelligence company developing generative 3D tools, and the platform behind Rodin, its AI 3D model generator. Rodin converts text prompts and reference images into production-oriented 3D assets with quad topology, PBR materials, and export into formats including GLB, FBX, OBJ, USDZ, and STL, supported by the OmniCraft editing suite and ChatAvatar character generation. The platform is available through a web application and a REST API, serving game development, animation, product visualisation, e-commerce, AR, and 3D printing. Hyper3D's mission is to shorten the distance between an idea and a usable 3D asset, making 3D creation accessible without years of software expertise.

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