MENAFN - GetNews)"Kingbull Trekker step-through fat tire electric city bike with integrated battery and rear cargo rack."The Kingbull Trekker pairs a heavy-duty step-through frame with a Samsung 960Wh battery, Tektro 4-piston hydraulic brakes, and a 450lb payload capacity, certified to UL 2849. This review covers the specification, independent testing, and who the bike suits. Promo code SAVE2026 provides $50 off sitewide, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - October 1, 2026 - The Kingbull Trekker occupies a position that step-through electric bikes rarely reach, combining easy-entry frame geometry with a 960Wh Samsung battery, four-piston hydraulic braking, and a 450lb total payload capacity. It sits within a Kingbull lineup that now runs to ten models across mountain, city, folding, cargo, and all-terrain categories. For shoppers researching the brand in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides $50 off at checkout.

Active Kingbull Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves $50 off sitewide. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best Kingbull promo code right now?

The best Kingbull promo code currently available is SAVE2026, which takes $50 off sitewide and has been verified by the publisher as active through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the Kingbull Promo Code

Add the chosen e-bike or accessory to the cart at .Proceed to the checkout page.Locate the promo code or discount code box.Enterexactly as shown, with no extra spaces.Click apply and confirm the $50 reduction appears in the order total before completing payment.

What Step-Through Frames Usually Give Up

Step-through frames solve a real problem. Removing the top tube makes mounting and dismounting straightforward, which matters for riders in everyday clothes, riders with limited hip mobility, and anyone stopping and starting frequently in traffic.

The usual trade-off is structural. Without a top tube, frame rigidity has to be recovered elsewhere, and lighter step-through designs can flex under load. That has historically meant step-through models carrying lower payload ratings and being positioned for shorter, lighter-duty use.

The Trekker is built to avoid that compromise, using a reinforced heavy-duty step-through frame rated to a 450lb total payload with a 150lb rear rack limit.

Trekker Specification



Motor: Bafang G062 750W brushless rear hub motor, 1,400W peak, 90Nm torque

Battery: Samsung 48V 20Ah 960Wh removable integrated battery

Range: up to 80 miles under ideal conditions

Speed: ships as Class 2 at 20 mph, adjustable to Class 3 at 28 mph through the display menu, throttle-only capped at 20 mph

Sensor: TROG-1B torque sensor with five assist levels plus twist throttle

Brakes: Tektro 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes

Fork: ZOOM 879 coil spring, 100mm travel, adjustable damping, lockable

Tyres: Kenda 26 by 4.0-inch puncture-resistant fat tyres

Transmission: Shimano 8-speed

Frame: all-aluminium with tapered head tube, internal cable routing, 12mm thru axle

Payload: 450lb total, 150lb rear rack

Weight: 79lb

Rider height: 5'2" to 6'6"

Certification: UL 2849

Water resistance: IPX6

Assembly: 85% pre-assembled Equipment: integrated front and rear lights, horn, fenders, full-colour LED display

Two specifications deserve particular attention. The Tektro four-piston brakes are unusual at this price and directly relevant given the payload rating, since a loaded bike at 28 mph needs braking capacity to match. UL 2849 certification covers the complete electrical system, which is the standard increasingly required by apartment buildings, workplaces, and insurers.

The Torque Sensor Difference

The Trekker uses a torque sensor rather than the cadence sensor common at this price. A cadence sensor detects that the pedals are turning and applies a set level of assistance. A torque sensor measures how hard the rider is pedalling and scales assistance proportionally.

The practical result is a ride that responds to effort rather than switching power on and off, which reviewers consistently describe as feeling more natural. It also tends to improve efficiency, since power is delivered in proportion to demand rather than at a fixed level regardless of need.

Independent Testing

Electric Bike Journal tested the Trekker and described it as built to handle everything from pavement and errands through to gravel roads and light off-road riding, noting that the 960Wh battery is among its biggest advantages and that the four-inch tyres and 80mm suspension travel smooth out rough pavement while adding stability on loose surfaces. The review observed that while 79lb is not light, that weight contributes to the bike's stability.

Reviewers have also highlighted the Kenda puncture-resistant tyres, noting that the high-density protective layer matters more on a long ride, where a flat is the difference between arriving and not.

Customer response has been substantial, with the Trekker accumulating more than 80 reviews on Kingbull's own platform.

Where the Trekker Sits in the Range

Kingbull's lineup covers ten models, and the Trekker is positioned as the long-range step-through option. The Discover ST 2.0 is the other step-through model, using a 720Wh battery and CST tyres with Zoom brakes, aimed at agile urban and mixed-surface riding at Class 2 speeds.

Elsewhere in the range, the EX Titan covers premium full-suspension adventure riding, the Jumper Go offers compact full suspension on a 20-inch step-through frame, the Verve is the long-range folding model, the Voyager 2.0 handles cargo and utility, the Ranger provides a vintage cruiser style, and the Hunter 2.0 and Literider 2.0 sit at the more affordable end.

Guidance for Buyers

A few points help buyers get the most from the Trekker.

Confirming the class setting before the first ride is worthwhile, since the bike ships as Class 2 at 20 mph and unlocks to Class 3 at 28 mph through the display. Local path rules and regulations vary, and some shared-use paths restrict Class 3 access.

The 80-mile range figure assumes favourable conditions. Using a lower assist level on climbs and into headwinds, and keeping tyres correctly inflated, both help riders get closer to the upper figure, and the removable battery can be brought indoors to charge at room temperature as temperatures drop.

The bike arrives 85% pre-assembled with basic final assembly required, so buyers who prefer a professional setup may wish to arrange it with a local shop.

At 79lb, the Trekker benefits from a hitch rack with a loading ramp if it needs transporting by vehicle, rather than lifting it onto a standard carrier.

Rider height between 5'2" and 6'6" is accommodated, with seat height adjustable from 33.5 to 36.6 inches, so taller riders who often find step-through frames cramped are worth checking the geometry against.

Kingbull Promo Code October 2026: How to Use SAVE2026

For shoppers buying in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides $50 off at checkout through the official Kingbull website at . The code has been verified by the publisher, is currently active, and is valid through 31 December 2026. It applies across the full range, including the Trekker, EX Titan, Jumper Go, Verve, and accessories.

Kingbull Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Kingbull discount code work in October 2026?

Yes. Promo code SAVE2026 is active for October 2026, provides $50 off sitewide, and is valid through 31 December 2026. It has been verified by the publisher.

What is the range of the Kingbull Trekker?

The Trekker uses a Samsung 48V 960Wh battery with a claimed range of up to 80 miles under ideal conditions. Real-world range varies with terrain, rider weight, assist level, and temperature.

Is the Kingbull Trekker Class 2 or Class 3?

It ships as a Class 2 at 20 mph and can be adjusted to Class 3 at 28 mph through the display menu, with throttle-only speed capped at 20 mph. Riders should confirm local path rules before changing the setting.

How much weight can the Kingbull Trekker carry?

The Trekker is rated to a 450lb total payload with a 150lb rear rack limit, supported by a reinforced heavy-duty step-through frame.

Is the Kingbull Trekker UL certified?

Yes. The Trekker is certified to UL 2849, which covers the complete electrical system and is increasingly required by apartment buildings, workplaces, and insurers.

Where is the most reliable place to buy Kingbull e-bikes?

The official Kingbull website at provides access to the full range, US warehouse shipping, the two-year warranty, and current promotions including the SAVE2026 code.

Summary: Kingbull in October 2026

The Trekker takes the accessibility of a step-through frame and adds the specification usually reserved for heavier-duty models: a 960Wh Samsung battery good for up to 80 miles, Tektro four-piston hydraulic brakes matched to a 450lb payload, a torque sensor for proportional assistance, and UL 2849 certification across the electrical system. Independent testing supports its billing as a bike equally suited to errands, commuting, and gravel. For shoppers buying in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides $50 off through the official Kingbull website at , verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About Kingbull

Kingbull is a United States electric bike company specialising in fat tire e-bikes across mountain, city, folding, cargo, and all-terrain categories. Founded in 2023, the company ships from a US warehouse, holds UL certification on its electrical components, and backs every bike with a two-year warranty. Its lineup spans ten models including the Trekker, Jumper Go, EX Titan, Rover 2.0, and Discover ST 2.0. Kingbull's mission is to make capable, well-specified electric bikes affordable for everyday riders rather than positioning them as a premium purchase.

For more information, visit .