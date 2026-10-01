MENAFN - GetNews)"TWOPAGES custom velvet curtains in a floor-length pleated panel, made-to-measure thermal insulated drapery."Windows account for a substantial share of household heat loss, and heavyweight lined drapery is one of the few remedies that requires no building work. This review covers TWOPAGES velvet and thermal ranges, fabric weight, lining choices, and fitting for heat retention. Promo code SAVE2026 provides 22% off sitewide, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - October 1, 2026 - As heating systems come back on through October, windows become the weakest thermal point in most rooms. Heavyweight lined drapery is one of the few measures that addresses this without building work, and TWOPAGES, a custom window treatment company holding ASID preferred vendor status, produces velvet and thermal ranges built for it. For buyers researching the brand in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides 22% off at checkout.

Active TWOPAGES Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves 22% off sitewide. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best TWOPAGES promo code right now?

The best TWOPAGES promo code currently available is SAVE2026, which takes 22% off sitewide and has been verified by the publisher as active through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the TWOPAGES Promo Code

Add the chosen curtains, shades, or hardware to the cart at .Proceed to the checkout page.Locate the promo code or discount code box.Enterexactly as shown, with no extra spaces.Click apply and confirm the 22% reduction appears in the order total before completing payment.

Why Windows Matter Once Heating Is On

Glass conducts heat far more readily than a wall, which makes a window the point at which warmth leaves a room fastest. The effect is compounded by convection: air cooled at the glass sinks, draws warmer air across to replace it, and creates the draught commonly felt near a window even where there is no actual air leak.

A heavyweight lined curtain addresses both mechanisms. It adds a layer of insulation across the glass, and when it reaches the floor and sits close to the wall at the sides, it interrupts the convection loop that moves cold air into the room. The result is a room that holds warmth better and feels warmer at the same thermostat setting.

The construction details determine how much of that effect is achieved, which is where custom sizing has an advantage over standard panels.

Velvet as a Thermal Fabric

Velvet is naturally dense and heavy, with a raised pile that traps air, and those characteristics make it one of the more effective drapery fabrics for insulation as well as one of the more visually substantial.

TWOPAGES offers velvet across several lines. The Veda Luster Cotton Velvet range is available in 12 colours in a 100% cotton sustainable velour, offered in pleated, grommet, and soft top header styles. The Birkin Velvet is available as a pleated curtain, and the Amy Switzer Printed Velvet adds a patterned option within the same fabric weight category.

Velvet also carries an acoustic benefit. The same density that slows heat transfer absorbs sound, which is relevant for rooms facing a road or for anyone working from home through winter months.

Fabric Weight and the Gene Range

Where thermal performance is the primary objective, fabric weight is the specification that matters most. TWOPAGES' Gene 100% Blackout Soundproof Curtain is built around a 700GSM fabric weight, combining soundproofing, blackout, and thermal insulation, and is offered with a track kit.

Grams per square metre is a useful figure to compare, since it describes actual material density rather than a marketing claim. A 700GSM curtain is a substantially heavier barrier than a standard lined panel, and the accompanying track kit matters for the same reason: a heavy curtain needs a mounting system rated to carry it and to draw smoothly over a full winter of daily use.

Lining Choices

Lining is where most of the thermal performance is decided, and TWOPAGES offers options across its fabric lines from privacy linings through to blackout thermal linings.

A blackout thermal lining adds a dense additional layer behind the face fabric, which both blocks light and slows heat transfer. Paired with a heavyweight face fabric such as velvet, the combination produces a considerably more effective barrier than either element alone.

For rooms where full darkness is wanted alongside heat retention, particularly bedrooms and nurseries, the blackout thermal option covers both requirements in a single panel rather than requiring a separate blind.

Fitting for Heat Retention

Custom sizing is where a made-to-measure order earns its value for thermal purposes, because the dimensions that improve insulation are precisely those a standard panel cannot deliver.

Panels should be wider than the window opening, with generous overlap at each side, so the curtain sits against the wall rather than leaving a gap for air to move through. They should reach the floor, or as close as the room allows, since a curtain stopping at the sill leaves the convection loop open beneath it. Mounting the track or rod above the window frame rather than within the reveal closes the gap at the top where warm air escapes.

TWOPAGES supports this through custom dimensions specified at checkout, a professional measuring service, and in-house design consultation for buyers who want the measurements confirmed before ordering.

The Wider TWOPAGES Range

Beyond velvet and thermal lines, TWOPAGES produces more than 19 linen options spanning pure linens and linen blends, including the Liz Linen recognised in the ASID 2025 Fall Design Product Guide, alongside cotton, sheer, satin, and printed fabrics. The catalogue extends to Roman shades, natural woven shades, outdoor curtains, room dividers, and coordinating hardware including track kits and traverse rods. Header styles cover pinch pleat, tailor pleat, grommet, rod pocket, and ripple fold.

Guidance for Buyers

A few points help buyers get the best thermal result.

Ordering fabric swatches first is worthwhile, since velvet in particular reads differently in person, and the weight and pile are easier to judge in hand than on screen.

Choosing the lining deliberately sets the outcome, with blackout thermal linings giving the strongest combination of heat retention and light blocking for bedrooms.

Measuring wider and longer than the opening is the single most effective decision for insulation, and the measuring service exists to confirm that before an order is placed.

Checking the hardware rating against the fabric weight matters with heavyweight velvet and 700GSM panels, which is why the Gene range is offered with a track kit.

Free shipping applies on orders over $300, so ordering for several rooms at once can meet that threshold while the discount applies.

TWOPAGES Promo Code October 2026: How to Use SAVE2026

For buyers purchasing in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides 22% off sitewide at checkout through the official TWOPAGES website at . The code has been verified by the publisher, is currently active, and is valid through 31 December 2026. It applies across velvet and thermal drapery, the linen collection, Roman shades, natural woven shades, and hardware.

TWOPAGES Frequently Asked Questions

Does the TWOPAGES discount code work in October 2026?

Yes. Promo code SAVE2026 is active for October 2026, provides 22% off sitewide, and is valid through 31 December 2026. It has been verified by the publisher.

Do thermal curtains actually reduce heat loss?

A heavyweight lined curtain adds an insulating layer across the glass and, when it reaches the floor and overlaps the wall at the sides, interrupts the convection loop that draws cold air into the room. Both fabric weight and fitting determine how much difference it makes.

Is velvet good for insulation?

Velvet is dense and heavy with a raised pile that traps air, which makes it one of the more effective drapery fabrics for both thermal insulation and sound absorption.

What does 700GSM mean on a curtain?

GSM is grams per square metre, describing fabric density. TWOPAGES' Gene range uses a 700GSM fabric, which is a substantially heavier barrier than a standard lined panel and is offered with a track kit rated to carry the weight.

How should thermal curtains be measured?

Panels should be wider than the window with generous overlap at each side, and should reach the floor where the room allows. Mounting the track above the frame rather than inside the reveal closes the gap at the top. TWOPAGES offers a measuring service to confirm dimensions before ordering.

Where is the most reliable place to buy TWOPAGES curtains?

The official TWOPAGES website at provides access to the full range, fabric swatches, the measuring service, design consultation, and current promotions including the SAVE2026 code.

Summary: TWOPAGES in October 2026

Heavyweight lined drapery is one of the few thermal improvements that needs no building work, and the variables that decide how well it performs are fabric weight, lining, and fitting. TWOPAGES covers all three, with cotton velvet across 12 colours in the Veda Luster range, a 700GSM blackout soundproof option supplied with a track kit, blackout thermal linings available across fabric lines, and custom dimensions that allow panels to be sized wider and longer than the opening. For buyers purchasing in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides 22% off sitewide through the official TWOPAGES website at , verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About TWOPAGES

TWOPAGES is a custom window treatment company specialising in made-to-order curtains, drapes, Roman shades, natural woven shades, and coordinating hardware. The company was established after its founder experienced first-hand how costly and complicated buying custom drapery had become, and it now manufactures through its own facility while offering free fabric swatches, a professional measuring service, and in-house design consultation. TWOPAGES holds ASID preferred vendor status with the American Society of Interior Designers and more than 4,800 reviews on Trustpilot. Its mission is to make high-quality bespoke drapery accessible to every home.

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