MENAFN - GetNews)"Ultrahuman smart ring worn on a finger, a continuous health and sleep tracking wearable."Ultrahuman's PowerPlugs platform lets ring owners add individual health modules rather than receiving a fixed feature set, spanning AFib detection, respiratory health, cycle tracking, and the new HealthEx module launched in September. This review covers the ecosystem and how it works. Promo code SAVE2026 provides 10% off sitewide, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - October 1, 2026 - Ultrahuman has continued expanding PowerPlugs, the modular platform that allows smart ring owners to add individual health capabilities to the app rather than receiving a fixed feature set. The most recent addition, HealthEx, launched on 17 September 2026 and maps medical records against continuous ring data on a single timeline. For shoppers researching the brand in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides 10% off at checkout.

Active Ultrahuman Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves 10% off sitewide. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best Ultrahuman promo code right now?

The best Ultrahuman promo code currently available is SAVE2026, which takes 10% off sitewide and has been verified by the publisher as active through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the Ultrahuman Promo Code

Add the chosen ring or product to the cart at .Proceed to the checkout page.Locate the promo code or discount code box.Enterexactly as shown, with no extra spaces.Click apply and confirm the 10% reduction appears in the order total before completing payment.

Why a Modular Approach

Most wearables ship with a fixed set of features, which means every owner receives the same capabilities regardless of what they actually want to track. Someone managing a heart rhythm concern and someone training for a marathon get identical software.

Ultrahuman took a different route with PowerPlugs, launched in July 2024 as an app store built on top of the ring's health data. Founder and CEO Mohit Kumar framed the reasoning at launch, stating that when it comes to health, one size does not fit all, and that PowerPlugs exist so people can pick and choose what matters most to them.

The practical effect is that two owners of the same ring can run substantially different software depending on their circumstances, with core tracking remaining available to everyone.

The Current PowerPlugs Range

AFib Detection was the module PowerPlugs launched with, monitoring heart rhythm overnight to detect signs of atrial fibrillation. Ultrahuman states the Ring AIR was the first smart ring to offer the capability, developed with FibriCheck.

Respiratory Health, built with Sleep Cycle, detects snoring and coughing by combining ring biomarkers such as heart rate variability, movement, and resting heart rate with audio captured through the phone microphone.

HealthEx, launched on 17 September 2026, connects a member's medical records to their ring data. The module maps 532 conditions, medications, and procedures from electronic health records into the app, placing resting heart rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature, and deep sleep on the same timeline as diagnoses and prescriptions. Members choose which care sites to draw records from, consent to sharing actively, and can stop sharing at any point. It is currently available in the United States.

Migraine, developed with Click Therapeutics, uses biomarkers including heart rate variability and sleep to support prediction and management of migraine attacks, integrating Click's FDA-authorised digital therapeutics.

Cycle and Ovulation uses biomarker data to estimate fertile windows.

Les Mills, Vitamin D, and GLP-1 modules extend the range further into fitness programming and specific health contexts. Ultrahuman has stated that deeper HealthEx integration with the Vitamin D, GLP-1, and Respiratory Health modules is planned.

How Records and Ring Data Work Together

The HealthEx module addresses a practical gap. Medical records sit across hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, while wearable data accumulates separately in an app, and the two rarely meet.

Placing them on one timeline changes what each is worth. A change in resting heart rate carries different weight when a new medication appears alongside it, and a run of poor sleep reads differently next to a recent procedure. The module also surfaces missed follow-ups, which is the kind of administrative gap that is easy to lose track of.

Access is member-controlled throughout, with active consent required and the ability to withdraw it.

The Rings Behind the Platform

PowerPlugs run on both of Ultrahuman's rings.

The Ring PRO, launched globally in February 2026 with US availability following in March, uses a titanium uni-body housing a dual-core processor supporting on-chip machine learning. Battery life reaches up to 15 days, extending beyond 45 days when paired with the PRO Charging Case. It stores up to 250 days of health data on the device and includes ProRelease Technology, a structural fail-safe allowing the ring to be removed safely if a finger swells.

The Ring AIR remains available and continues to be widely used, having won a Red Dot Design Award in 2023. It records sleep, movement, skin temperature, and heart rate variability, and supports the PowerPlugs range.

Core tracking on both rings requires no subscription. PowerPlugs are available in free and premium options, with some modules carrying a separate fee, so buyers should check the terms of any specific module they intend to use.

Guidance for Buyers

A few points help buyers get the most from the platform.

Ordering the sizing kit before buying is the recommended first step, since fit affects both comfort and sensor accuracy.

Starting with core tracking and adding PowerPlugs once patterns are established generally works better than enabling everything at once, since it makes clear which modules are genuinely useful.

Checking whether a specific module is available in the relevant region is worthwhile, as availability varies and HealthEx is currently United States only.

Confirming whether a module is free or premium before enabling it avoids surprises, since the range spans both.

Health features on any consumer wearable support awareness and everyday decisions, and complement rather than replace professional medical care. Anyone with a specific health concern should speak to a qualified clinician.

Ultrahuman Promo Code October 2026: How to Use SAVE2026

For shoppers buying in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides 10% off sitewide at checkout through the official Ultrahuman website at . The code has been verified by the publisher, is currently active, and is valid through 31 December 2026. It applies across the Ring PRO, Ring AIR, M1 CGM, Blood Vision, Home device, and accessories.

Ultrahuman Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Ultrahuman discount code work in October 2026?

Yes. Promo code SAVE2026 is active for October 2026, provides 10% off sitewide, and is valid through 31 December 2026. It has been verified by the publisher.

What are Ultrahuman PowerPlugs?

PowerPlugs are optional modules that add individual health capabilities to the Ultrahuman app, built on the ring's health data. The range includes AFib detection, respiratory health, migraine support, cycle and ovulation tracking, Vitamin D, GLP-1, Les Mills, and the HealthEx medical records module.

What is the HealthEx PowerPlug?

Launched on 17 September 2026 and currently available in the United States, HealthEx connects a member's medical records to their ring data, mapping 532 conditions, medications, and procedures onto the same timeline as resting heart rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature, and deep sleep. Members control which records are shared and can withdraw consent at any time.

Do PowerPlugs cost extra?

PowerPlugs are available in free and premium options, with some modules carrying a separate fee. Core health tracking on the rings requires no subscription. Buyers should confirm the terms of any specific module before enabling it.

Which Ultrahuman ring supports PowerPlugs?

Both the Ring PRO and the Ring AIR support the PowerPlugs range.

Where is the most reliable place to buy an Ultrahuman ring?

The official Ultrahuman website at provides access to the full range, the sizing kit, warranty support, regional availability, and current promotions including the SAVE2026 code.

Summary: Ultrahuman in October 2026

PowerPlugs is the part of Ultrahuman's offering that distinguishes it structurally rather than by specification, letting each owner assemble the health tracking that fits their circumstances instead of accepting a fixed feature set. The range now spans heart rhythm monitoring, respiratory health, migraine support, cycle tracking, and, since September, medical records integrated with continuous ring data. Both the Ring PRO and Ring AIR support it, with core tracking requiring no subscription. For shoppers buying in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides 10% off sitewide through the official Ultrahuman website at , verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman is a health technology company that designs and manufactures continuous health tracking products, including the Ring PRO and Ring AIR smart rings, the M1 continuous glucose monitor, the Ultrahuman Home indoor monitoring device, and the Blood Vision biomarker testing service. Founded in 2019 by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, the company maintains offices in London, India, and the United Arab Emirates, and manufactures in Plano, Texas. Core health tracking on its rings requires no monthly subscription. Ultrahuman's mission is to give people continuous visibility of their own health data and turn it into decisions they can act on daily.

For more information, visit .