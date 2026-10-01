Actor Ranya Rao Fined Rs 89 Cr By Customs In Gold Smuggling Case HM Kharge Says Awaiting Complete Details

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said he was not aware of the complete details regarding the Customs Department's decision to impose a Rs 89-crore penalty on actor Ranya Rao in connection with an alleged gold smuggling case and said he would react after obtaining the information.

“I don't know the complete information about the imposition of the fine. I will react once I get the information,” Kharge told reporters in Bengaluru.

The Customs Department has imposed a penalty of Rs 89 crore on Ranya Rao, who was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with the alleged smuggling of gold from abroad and was later granted bail.

Customs Joint Commissioner Sandeep has issued a notice directing Ranya Rao to pay the penalty. The order is accompanied by a detailed 399-page investigation report.

According to the Customs investigation, Ranya Rao, her associate Tarun and three others allegedly smuggled a total of 113 kg of gold from foreign countries between March 7, 2024 and February 18, 2025.

The case came to light after DRI officials arrested Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3, 2025, after allegedly recovering 14 kg of gold from her possession.

A case was subsequently registered under the COFEPOSA Act and an investigation was conducted into the alleged gold smuggling network. The Customs investigation later identified the alleged involvement of Ranya Rao, Tarun and three others in the smuggling of gold during the one-year period.

Ranya Rao was subsequently granted bail by the Special Court for Economic Offences in February this year.

The Customs Department has now issued the penalty order along with its detailed investigation report. The action comes as part of the proceedings in the alleged gold smuggling case.