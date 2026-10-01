Caught On Camera: Woman Calls Out 'Creepy' Man Who Stopped His Car And Kept Staring At Her Video Goes Viral

If only“minding one's business” were as easy for women in India as it is for Indian men. A woman who was riding her bike had a bad and even scary experience at the end of her trip because of a guy. The woman, Abida Rana, wrote about what happened on the internet.

Rana's post said that she had stopped her bike on the side of the road and was sitting there with it locked up. It was said that she was "minding her own business" like everyone else. That was until a man pulled over in front of her car and started smoking while looking at her. It became "creepy" and dangerous.

“Shame on such men. I was sitting alone there and minding my business, just like everyone else. Then this car guy came and just parked his vehicle in front of me and started playing songs, smoking, and staring,” the woman's post read.

The woman finally spoke to the man after some time, but he asked her if she was by herself. After a tense argument, the man left. But he quickly came back and started looking at her again.

“This went on for some time, but then I confronted him, and then he deliberately asked me if I was alone there. I told him that it was none of his business. It's not his business, obviously,” the woman's post read.

The woman said,“He moved his car back and drove off after a while, but he came back again on purpose and started staring at me, so I had to leave.” In the end, the woman left the area because she felt dangerous there. She said she also meant to call the police but turned around and left first.

“I was about to call the police, but calling them was not the first priority. Leaving from there and guaranteeing my safety was important,” the woman stated.

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A post shared by Abida Rana (@abidaranaaa)

The post was shared on Instagram by a user named "abidaranaaa." It was shared a day ago, and since then, almost 238K people have seen it.

The video went popular very quickly and got a lot of responses. There were people who agreed with the woman and people who liked how she showed "two types of men" by showing another man helping her with her bike problem at the end of the clip.