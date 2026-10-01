Truck Driver Father Takes Rs 4 Lakh Loan, Son Wins Commonwealth Gold In Canada

MENAFN - IANS) Udaipur, Oct 1 (IANS) Mahesh Kumar Beniwal, who studied in Udaipur and hails from Padiyal village in Jodhpur, has brought pride to Rajasthan and India by winning the gold medal in the Junior 120kg powerlifting category at a Commonwealth competition in Canada.

Mahesh's achievement comes against the backdrop of a family struggle. His father, a truck driver, took a loan of around Rs 4 lakh against his truck to help finance his son's international competition. The family raised approximately Rs 6 lakh in total, including their savings, to enable Mahesh to travel to Canada and compete.

Mahesh delivered a strong performance in the competition, recording a 280-kg squat, 172-kg bench press and 300-kg deadlift. His 300-kg deadlift played a crucial role in his performance, as he finished at the top of the field among seven competitors. He was the only athlete from Rajasthan competing in the Junior 120kg category.

He earned his opportunity to compete internationally after participating in a national-level competition in Hyderabad in July. He competed against seven athletes in the Junior 120kg category and his performance led to his selection for the Commonwealth competition in Canada.

His head coach is Gurvinder Singh, a Railways coach based in Ambala. Mahesh began training under him in Delhi in February and continued his preparation through online guidance after returning to Jodhpur. Alongside powerlifting, Mahesh has continued his education. He is currently pursuing an MA at Vidya Bhawan Rural Institute, where he enrolled last year.

Mahesh has acknowledged the encouragement and support of institute manager Rajendra Bhatt, as well as Kanika Sharma and physical education teacher Neeru Shrimali, for motivating him to continue training and competing despite financial challenges. His Commonwealth gold is a testament to his determination and hard work, while his family's sacrifice, particularly his father's decision to take a loan against his truck, has become an integral part of his inspiring sporting journey.