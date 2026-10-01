GAM Reinforces Waste Collection As Complaints Drop 51%

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has deployed additional crews, vehicles and equipment to support waste collection contractors across the capital, reporting a 51 percent decline in complaints since the companies began handling cleaning services.

The municipality said Thursday it is temporarily reinforcing contractors' operations until newly allocated waste compactors and other equipment are delivered and enter service, with further fleet capacity expected before the end of October and additional deliveries scheduled before year-end.

The measures are aimed at maintaining uninterrupted collection, clearing waste accumulation and improving service regularity across Amman's neighborhoods.

GAM said it is also reorganizing operational responsibilities with contractors, clearly assigning areas and workloads according to available equipment and staffing levels, while monitoring performance in the field.

Cleaning operations are being intensified this week at locations where waste accumulation has repeatedly been reported. Crews are returning to treated sites to ensure collection remains regular and that the problem does not recur.

The municipality said the arrival of new equipment in phases will gradually increase collection capacity. It will publish confirmed numbers and delivery dates, along with details of vehicles that have entered service.

GAM expects a further noticeable improvement in cleanliness and waste collection over the next three weeks, with service levels continuing to strengthen as the new equipment becomes operational.

The municipality also said location-specific reports from residents help identify areas requiring intervention and allow crews to respond more efficiently.

GAM and its contractors are responsible for maintaining regular collection and clearing accumulated waste, while adherence to waste-disposal regulations can help keep neighborhoods clean, the municipality added.

//Petra// RZ