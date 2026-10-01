Dead Sea Gets Automated Weather Station As Monitoring Network Expands

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) has installed an automated weather station at the Dead Sea Corniche, expanding real-time monitoring coverage as it moves to modernize the Kingdom's national observation network.

The new station is directly linked to the JMD's central weather data system, allowing readings to be transmitted continuously and giving forecasters up-to-date information on changing weather conditions in the Dead Sea area.

JMD Director Raed Al Khattab said Thursday the additional data will support forecasting operations and improve the accuracy of weather information and meteorological products.

Observations collected by the station will also be archived in the department's National Climate Data Bank, adding to long-term records used for climate studies and analysis.

The installation is part of a wider program to replace and upgrade monitoring equipment while extending the network to areas considered important geographically, economically and for tourism, Al Khattab said.

Expanding the network is intended to close gaps in geographical coverage and incorporate newer meteorological technologies into the country's observation infrastructure.

The JMD has identified additional priority locations for new stations, with Ruwaished in the eastern part of the northeastern Badia next in line for an automated weather station. The planned installation will expand monitoring coverage across the Kingdom's eastern regions.

Al Khattab said the network upgrade will continue in the coming period, strengthening the department's observation, forecasting and early-warning capabilities and improving the quality and accuracy of weather services provided to the public and different sectors.

//Petra// RZ