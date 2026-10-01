AKEED Tracks 94 Rumors In September, Most Originating Domestically

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Media Credibility Monitor (AKEED) documented 94 rumors during September, averaging more than three a day, with domestically originated claims accounting for the vast majority of cases.

A report issued by the monitor Thursday showed that 78 of the rumors originated inside the Kingdom, compared with 16 from external sources.

Social media remained the main channel for circulating rumors, accounting for 55 of the cases monitored during the month, while 39 were tracked through media outlets.

Rumors related to public affairs topped the categories recorded in September, according to AKEED, which operates under the Jordan Media Institute.

//Petra// RZ