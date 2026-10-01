16Th Cardiology Conference Opens With Arab, International Participation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Jordan Cardiac Society's 16th conference opened Thursday, bringing together Arab and international specialists for two days of scientific sessions on advances in cardiovascular medicine, treatment and patient care.

The conference features eight scientific sessions and lectures covering preventive cardiology, heart failure, clinical interventions and congenital heart conditions. Participants will also review emerging technologies and research, exchange expertise and discuss advanced medical cases.

Health Minister Ibrahim Al-Bdour, who patronized the opening, said cardiovascular diseases remain among the leading causes of death regionally and globally, making continued development of cardiac intervention services increasingly important.

He pointed to the growing prevalence of risk factors including smoking, obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, stressing the importance of improving treatment to reduce complications and save lives.

Al-Bdour said the Health Ministry has expanded catheterization and cardiac surgery services at its hospitals as part of efforts to establish referral centers capable of serving patients across the governorates.

Since February, the ministry has implemented a protocol for treating acute heart attacks through catheterization, with specialized teams available around the clock to respond to emergency cases, he added.

The protocol is part of efforts to apply international standards, standardize treatment pathways for critical cases and improve the quality of healthcare services.

Honorary Conference President Yousef Al-Qusous said the Jordan Cardiac Society was established in 1988, with Daoud Hanania serving as its first president. He said the conference provides a platform for examining scientific developments in cardiology and building on the Kingdom's achievements in the field.

Society President Jamal Al-Dabbas said cooperation with the Health Ministry and the World Heart Federation has supported the training and qualification of Jordanian physicians. He also highlighted the Kingdom's experience in heart transplantation, which dates to the first procedure performed by Al-Qusous in 1985.

Scientific Committee Chairman Ali Al-Halabi said specialists from several countries are taking part in the conference, including some participating remotely.

Jordan Medical Association Council member Saddam Al-Shannaq called for a unified treatment protocol across healthcare sectors and clearer definitions of the responsibilities of medical specialties in line with the Medical and Health Liability Law.

Al-Bdour also opened a specialized exhibition held alongside the conference, featuring companies working in medical devices, supplies and pharmaceuticals.

//Petra// RZ