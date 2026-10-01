Four Irbid Groups Join Forces To Bring Local Heritage To Weekly Cultural Events

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- Four civil society organizations in Irbid have joined forces to launch a weekly cultural program centered on the governorate's heritage, oral history and local identity, with young people expected to play a key role in documenting and presenting community traditions.

The partnership, signed Wednesday evening, brings together Al-Jiyad Forum for Culture and Development, Adwaa Al-Sharq Tourism Association, Yarmouk River Association for Development and Culture, and Bayader Al-Khair Association for Heritage Preservation.

Under the partnership, the four groups will organize a continuing series of cultural, heritage and development activities for different segments of the community, with particular attention to young people and those interested in folk culture and local heritage.

The weekly program will explore the relationship between place, people and collective memory as elements of Jordanian cultural identity, presenting them to younger generations through discussions, cultural activities and artistic formats.

Themes will range from folklore, traditional songs and local customs to the origins and meanings of place names. The program will also revisit stories and oral narratives passed down through generations and examine the values, traditions and images of Jordanian life they preserve.

A dedicated part of the initiative will focus on Hauran heritage and the social and cultural character of the region, including village life, traditional clothing, food, music, folk tales and proverbs.

Events will also explore traditional forms of community solidarity and social relations, while documenting memories connected to villages, places and the rural Hauran landscape.

The participating organizations said the partnership is designed to combine the expertise of cultural, development, tourism and heritage institutions and create a broader platform for discussion of Irbid's history, culture and identity.

The program will involve local residents, researchers, writers, intellectuals and heritage enthusiasts rather than relying solely on conventional cultural events, organizers said.

Young people will be encouraged to take part in documenting oral and popular heritage and presenting it through contemporary formats, helping preserve local memory and connect it with new generations.

//Petra// RZ