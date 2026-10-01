Population, Housing Census Begins Nationwide

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Department of Statistics (DoS) launched the 2026 Population and Housing Census across the Kingdom on Thursday, under the theme“Our Census for a Better Future,” with field operations set to continue through the end of October.

The seventh national census aims to collect and update data on about 2.5 million households and their housing characteristics across Jordan, Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

DoS Director General and National Census Director Haider Freihat said field operations will cover about 24,000 statistical blocks and nearly 1 million buildings across the Kingdom.

About 12,000 field researchers are taking part in the data collection, including 10,000 Ministry of Education teachers and 2,000 DoS staff members and trained temporary researchers, Freihat said.

He added that researchers will conduct visits according to flexible schedules to accommodate households' availability, with follow-up visits planned when residents are absent during initial attempts to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Freihat stressed that all information collected during the census will remain strictly confidential under General Statistics Law No. 8 of 2025, which requires a population and housing census to be conducted at least once every 10 years.

Field researchers will carry official identification cards containing QR codes that allow households to verify their credentials through the Sanad application.

Freihat urged citizens and residents to cooperate with census teams and provide accurate information, noting that reliable data is essential for future planning in areas including education, healthcare, transport and infrastructure.

The census uses an integrated digital system incorporating tablet computers, electronic forms, government database links, geographic information systems and artificial intelligence tools. A toll-free call centre is also available at 117110.

According to the DoS, the census questionnaire focuses on demographic, social, educational, employment and housing characteristics and does not cover economic or living conditions. The questions follow United Nations guidelines for population and housing censuses for the 2025–2030 period.