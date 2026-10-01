Gulf Air Launches Direct Bahrain-Kuala Lumpur Service

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Gulf Air has started a new nonstop service between Bahrain and Kuala Lumpur, expanding the carrier's network in Asia and creating a direct air connection between the two countries.

The inaugural flight departed Bahrain on Sept. 30 and arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where Malaysian and Bahraini officials, airline representatives and airport authorities attended a welcoming ceremony.

Gulf Air Group Chairman Khalid Taqi hosted Malaysian Ambassador to Bahrain Dato' Shazryll Zahiran at Bahrain International Airport before the flight's departure.

The arrival ceremony in Kuala Lumpur was attended by Malaysia's Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Haji Hasbi bin Haji Habibollah, Bahrain's Ambassador to Malaysia Dr. Waleed Khalifa Al Manea and senior Gulf Air officials, along with invited guests and members of the media.

The new route is expected to strengthen connectivity between Bahrain and Malaysia while supporting business, tourism and cultural travel between the two markets.

The service also expands Gulf Air's presence in Southeast Asia, providing travelers with a direct link to Kuala Lumpur, one of the region's major commercial and tourism centers.

The launch comes ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia at Sepang International Circuit. Gulf Air said the new connection will support travel for fans and visitors attending the international sporting event.

The airline said the Kuala Lumpur route forms part of its broader effort to expand international connectivity from Bahrain.