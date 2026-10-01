Prime Bank Partners With Dashboard, D Autos To Offer Customer Benefits

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Prime Bank PLC has entered into separate agreements with Dashboard and D Autos to provide special service benefits to its customers.

The agreements were signed at Prime Bank's office by Takiyan Chowdhury, executive vice president and head of Secured Financing and Embedded Payments at the bank's Consumer Banking Division. He signed on behalf of Prime Bank, while Md. Jabed Hasan, proprietor of Dashboard, and Ahsan Shahid Kislu, proprietor of D Autos, represented their respective businesses.

Under the arrangements, Prime Bank customers will be eligible for exclusive service offers from the two partner organizations. The initiatives are intended to add more benefits for customers through the bank's partnerships with service providers.

Officials from the participating organizations attended the signing ceremonies.

Dashboard was represented by Naqvi Zaman, head of sales, and Faqrul Hasan, accounts manager. D Autos representatives included Mainul Islam, manager, and Abdul Karim, customer relationship officer, along with other senior officials from the respective organizations.

Prime Bank said the agreements are part of its broader effort to develop partnerships that provide customers with additional privileges and services.

The bank has been expanding collaborations across different service categories as part of its customer-focused offerings, with such arrangements designed to provide added value to its consumer banking customers.