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Aster Hospital Mankhool Crosses 10,000 Cath Lab Procedures in 8 years, reflecting rising demand for Advanced Cardiac Care in UAE
(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Dubai, UAE – September 28, 2026: Aster Hospital Mankhool, part of Aster DM Healthcare and ranked #4 in the UAE in Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2026 list, has crossed a significant clinical milestone of 10,000 procedures performed at its Cardiac Catheterization Lab since 2018, a testament to the hospital's top-notch Cardiac and Vascular care delivered by UAE’s leading doctors and surgeons. The hospital has also been recognised among Newsweek’s World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2027, ranking No. 2 in the UAE and No. 253 globally for Cardiology.
Patient data from the Cath Lab highlights a notable cardiac health profile among those undergoing interventions. An analysis of more than 3,500 patients found that over 90% were from the South Asian region, with Indian nationals accounting for more than 65%, followed by Pakistani and Filipino patients.
Analysis of more than 6,000 patients also showed that cardiac interventions were not limited to older age groups. More than 35% were aged 41–50 and a further 15–20% were aged 31–40, meaning around half were between 31 and 50 years of age. Around 30% were aged 51–60, while 10–15% were 60 and above. The age profile highlights the importance of awareness, prevention and early intervention among younger populations.
Procedures included coronary angiography and angioplasty, PTCA (opening blocked heart arteries), STEMI interventions, thrombectomy (removing blood clots), atherectomy (removing hardened plaque), OCT (detailed imaging of heart arteries), FFR (measuring blood flow through narrowed arteries), ICA stenting, TAVI/TAVR (minimally invasive heart valve replacement), MitraClip, ICD and pacemaker implantation, cardiac catheterisation and other complex structural and endovascular interventions.
The Cath Lab has recorded steady activity since its launch in 2018, with an average of more than 1,200 procedures annually from 2019 onwards and overall procedure volumes increasing by approximately 2% between 2020 and 2025. Around 1,470 procedures were performed last year, while the hospital expects to reach approximately 1,600 procedures this year.
Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO – Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE, Oman & Bahrain, said, “Ten thousand procedures is more than a milestone - it represents ten thousand moments when timely expertise, technology and teamwork made a meaningful difference to patients and their families. Our Cath Lab has operated 24/7 from day one because cardiac emergencies do not wait for office hours, and neither can we. This achievement reflects the clinical depth we have built at Aster Hospital Mankhool, from emergency angioplasty to complex interventions such as orbital atherectomy, supported by multidisciplinary expertise across cardiology, vascular surgery, radiology, neurology, and nephrology. But our purpose goes beyond treating disease once it becomes critical. We want to move cardiac care further upstream, strengthening prevention and early intervention while advancing structural heart therapies and technology-enabled diagnostics that can help our teams make faster, better-informed decisions. The 10,000-procedure milestone is therefore not an endpoint; it is a foundation for the next phase of cardiac care, reaching patients earlier, treating them more precisely and continually raising the standard of care we provide.”
The Cath Lab manages conditions including angina pectoris, chest
Patient data from the Cath Lab highlights a notable cardiac health profile among those undergoing interventions. An analysis of more than 3,500 patients found that over 90% were from the South Asian region, with Indian nationals accounting for more than 65%, followed by Pakistani and Filipino patients.
Analysis of more than 6,000 patients also showed that cardiac interventions were not limited to older age groups. More than 35% were aged 41–50 and a further 15–20% were aged 31–40, meaning around half were between 31 and 50 years of age. Around 30% were aged 51–60, while 10–15% were 60 and above. The age profile highlights the importance of awareness, prevention and early intervention among younger populations.
Procedures included coronary angiography and angioplasty, PTCA (opening blocked heart arteries), STEMI interventions, thrombectomy (removing blood clots), atherectomy (removing hardened plaque), OCT (detailed imaging of heart arteries), FFR (measuring blood flow through narrowed arteries), ICA stenting, TAVI/TAVR (minimally invasive heart valve replacement), MitraClip, ICD and pacemaker implantation, cardiac catheterisation and other complex structural and endovascular interventions.
The Cath Lab has recorded steady activity since its launch in 2018, with an average of more than 1,200 procedures annually from 2019 onwards and overall procedure volumes increasing by approximately 2% between 2020 and 2025. Around 1,470 procedures were performed last year, while the hospital expects to reach approximately 1,600 procedures this year.
Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO – Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE, Oman & Bahrain, said, “Ten thousand procedures is more than a milestone - it represents ten thousand moments when timely expertise, technology and teamwork made a meaningful difference to patients and their families. Our Cath Lab has operated 24/7 from day one because cardiac emergencies do not wait for office hours, and neither can we. This achievement reflects the clinical depth we have built at Aster Hospital Mankhool, from emergency angioplasty to complex interventions such as orbital atherectomy, supported by multidisciplinary expertise across cardiology, vascular surgery, radiology, neurology, and nephrology. But our purpose goes beyond treating disease once it becomes critical. We want to move cardiac care further upstream, strengthening prevention and early intervention while advancing structural heart therapies and technology-enabled diagnostics that can help our teams make faster, better-informed decisions. The 10,000-procedure milestone is therefore not an endpoint; it is a foundation for the next phase of cardiac care, reaching patients earlier, treating them more precisely and continually raising the standard of care we provide.”
The Cath Lab manages conditions including angina pectoris, chest
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