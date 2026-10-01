Will PTI Call Off October 4 March? Government Puts KP Action On Hold

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The federal government has decided to defer, for now, any decision to impose an emergency or Governor's Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, giving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) another opportunity to pursue a political course.

According to sources, an important consultative meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the political and security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as PTI's proposed October 4 march on Islamabad.

The meeting discussed possible options of imposing an emergency or Governor's Rule. However, it was agreed that no immediate action would be taken. The government wants to assess PTI's conduct over the next few days, particularly whether the party reconsiders its October 4 march.

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Sources said the government wants to give PTI an opportunity to reduce tensions and reconsider its political strategy. Government circles also discussed road blockades, the possibility of protests in Islamabad and the party's strong political rhetoric against state institutions.

According to sources, if PTI cancels the march and moves towards reducing political confrontation, there could be room to address some issues at the political and administrative levels.

Sources said possible measures could include facilitating access to Imran Khan by his lawyers and family members, arrangements for medical treatment or transfer to a hospital if medically required, and easing restrictions on meetings.

According to sources, options may also be considered to facilitate meetings between Bushra Bibi and her family members and legal team.