403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Samsung Introduces Galaxy Tab S12 Series: The Ultimate Productivity Powerhouse Built for Growth
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – Sept. 30, 2026 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the Galaxy Tab S12 series — Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Tab S12+ — delivering Samsung’s most capable and versatile tablet experience yet. Packing breakthrough performance, long-lasting battery life, and the latest Galaxy AI into Galaxy Tab’s signature ultra-thin design, the new lineup turns complex workflows into effortless, everyday achievements whether it’s mastering skills, pursuing career goals or exploring creative passions.
Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Tab S12+ feature immersive displays and come bundled with the ergonomically designed S Pen for effortless note-taking and precise editing. With easy access to professional-grade apps and versatile accessories, users can pursue their passions and progress toward their goals with ease. Combining portability with professional-grade power, the Galaxy Tab S12 series gives users instant access to powerful capabilities whenever inspiration strikes.
“The Galaxy Tab S12 series is designed for people who are constantly exploring new ideas, developing new skills and bringing their ambitions to life,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Built with industry-leading hardware, the Galaxy Tab S12 series pairs an expansive screen with the power of Galaxy AI — removing friction from complex tasks so users can stay focused on achieving impactful results.”
Peak Performance in an Ultra-Thin Design
The Galaxy Tab S12 series combines powerful performance and long-lasting battery life into a thin and light design, making it easy for users to achieve more, wherever ambition takes them. At a remarkably slim 5.1mm, Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is Samsung’s thinnest Galaxy Tab, while delivering the most powerful performance of any Galaxy Tab to date, supporting productive use throughout the day. For example, users taking an online course alongside a full-time job can catch up on a lesson during the commute, then work through course exercises on the large screen at a café or library later in the day.
Both models are built to go the distance, allowing users to keep going without losing momentum. On a single charge, the all-day battery lasts up to 23 hours on Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and up to 21 hours on Galaxy Tab S12+, supporting long stretches of productivity anywhere. When it is time to recharge, the battery goes from 0% to 100% in about 95 minutes with the 45W adapter — minimizing downtime so users can get back to what they were doing.
Beyond long-lasting battery life, the Galaxy Tab S12 series delivers the most powerful performance of any Galaxy Tab to date, keeping pace with even intensive tasks. The cutting-edge 3nm processor delivers up to 61% faster NPU processing, 19% faster CPU performance and 17% improved GPU power compared to Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. In everyday use, that means users can take on more demanding tasks with increased speed and responsiveness. Whether rendering complex creative projects or watching a lecture while taking notes and asking AI for clarification — the experience stays responsive and fast with fewer interruptions to break their focus.
A newly designed 3D Vapor Chamber efficiently dissipates heat to support more reliable performance during demanding tasks, whether users are editing video or designing graphics for hours. Engineered for resilience and durability to withstand the elements and give users peace of mind, the Galaxy Tab S12 series also comes with IP68-rated water and dust resistance.
The Galaxy Tab S12 series comes with an expansive screen designed to help users think bigger and give ideas more room to unfold. Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra features a large 14.6-inch display, making it easy to explore complex topics and keep multiple perspectives in view. The Galaxy Tab S12+ features a larger 12.6-inch display and slimmer bezels than its predecessor, offering more screen space without sacrificing portability. Both models feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays reaching up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness — delivering clear, vivid visuals indoors or out. The upgraded seamless Vision Booster now adjusts brightness in real time based on lighting conditions for comfortable viewing.
Sound gets a major upgrade as well, with 4-channel spatial audio — twice as many channels as the previous generation — delivering a richer, more immersive experience whether users are streaming content, following a tutorial or editing.
Making Everyday Tasks More Intuitive and Effortless
Building on an industry-leading hardware foundation, the Galaxy Tab S12 series turns its large screen into a flexible workspace that makes it easy to keep up with different tasks without missing a beat. Running Android 17 with One UI 9 and the latest Galaxy AI, it brings research, note-taking, creation and AI assistance into one place, giving users more freedom to explore new ideas, capture what matters and put what they learn into practice.
Thanks to the Galaxy Tab S12 series’ immersive screen, users can split the screen into up to three sections in Multi Window layout. For example, users can take notes in Samsung Notes on one side while playing a lecture and opening an AI assistant on the other. As key takeaways or questions come up, users can capture them with the S Pen directly in Samsung Notes, while Note Assist summarizes their notes – all without pausing the lecture.
Both models come bundled with an ergonomic S Pen, offering precise, intuitive input for note-taking, annotating materials, and sketching concepts. For a more structured, professional workstation, the Pro Keyboard elevates productivity with a premium aluminum finish and a Galaxy AI Key that enables instant access to AI assistants, while the Book Cover Keyboard Slim delivers flexibility with comfortable viewing angles and an effortless typing experience.
The Galaxy Tab S12 series helps users bring information together and get real-time support the moment curiosity strikes. The Galaxy Tab S12 series comes equipped with a six-month trial of Google AI Pro, providing expanded access to Google’s most capable AI models from day one. Users can ask Gemini about anything unclear or dive deeper into subjects they want to explore the moment a question comes up. With Gemini Notebook, users can bring together notes, images, recordings, and files in one workspace and create summaries, podcasts, and even quizzes to make key information easier to understand.
As exploration expands into deeper research, Samsung Browser helps users stay focused without losing track of what they have already discovered. By understanding webpage content, context across multiple tabs, and browsing history, it can summarize information across open pages or surface a relevant source viewed days earlier – helping users spend less time searching through past tabs and more time capturing the key insights that matter most.
A Complete Ecosystem Designed to Take Skills and Creativity Further
The Galaxy Tab S12 series gives users the ideal place to put knowledge into practice, bringing together professional-grade apps alongside benefits worth approximately $600 to help them take their skills further.
Adobe Photoshop comes pre-loaded on the Galaxy Tab S12 series — a first for Android tablets — bringing pro-grade image editing and design to the tablet. The interface is optimized for tablets, and S Pen support makes it more intuitive to move ideas from hand to screen. Photoshop includes AI-powered features including AI Assistant and generative AI features powered by Adobe Firefly like Generative Fill and Image to Video, helping creatives edit faster and effortlessly. Exclusively for the Galaxy Tab S12 series, users receive four months of free access to the Photoshop mobile plan.
Notability, newly pre-loaded on Galaxy Tab, helps users capture their ideas, organize notes and build knowledge more efficiently with S Pen optimization and AI-driven study tools with a six-month free trial, plus 20% off the first subscription.
Goodnotes delivers clean note-taking and organization with one year of free access and LumaFusion enables professional-grade video editing, offered at a 66% discount. And Notion supports flexible writing, planning and organization with one month of its Plus plan free. Clip Studio Paint brings precision drawing and painting tools for digital art with a six-month trial and 20% off the first subscription.
In addition to these apps, users can explore a broader range of options that support different needs. MyScript Math instantly solves handwritten equations and shows the steps behind each one, while MyScript Notes summarizes handwritten notes into study materials with built-in AI tools to explain concepts or generate quizzes. Noteshelf 3 offers customizable layouts for capturing and organizing ideas, while ArcSite converts rough field sketches into precise CAD drawings.
Availability
The Galaxy Tab S12 series will be available starting Oct. 7 in select markets and offered in two colors, Gray and Silver.
Built for lasting and confident use, Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+ support up to seven times of OS upgrades and security updates.
For added peace of mind, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage tailored to users' device needs, including fast repairs for accidental damage, extended warranty, and certified expert support available both at home and abroad. Additionally, Galaxy mobile phone users running One UI 9 can easily check the Samsung Care+ status of their Galaxy Tab and enroll through the Warranty and care menu in the Settings. It provides quick access to warranty information, self-diagnostics, repair requests, and remote support for connected devices—all directly from the mobile phone.
For additional information, visit Samsung Newsroom, SamsungMobilePressor Samsung.com.
Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Tab S12+ feature immersive displays and come bundled with the ergonomically designed S Pen for effortless note-taking and precise editing. With easy access to professional-grade apps and versatile accessories, users can pursue their passions and progress toward their goals with ease. Combining portability with professional-grade power, the Galaxy Tab S12 series gives users instant access to powerful capabilities whenever inspiration strikes.
“The Galaxy Tab S12 series is designed for people who are constantly exploring new ideas, developing new skills and bringing their ambitions to life,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Built with industry-leading hardware, the Galaxy Tab S12 series pairs an expansive screen with the power of Galaxy AI — removing friction from complex tasks so users can stay focused on achieving impactful results.”
Peak Performance in an Ultra-Thin Design
The Galaxy Tab S12 series combines powerful performance and long-lasting battery life into a thin and light design, making it easy for users to achieve more, wherever ambition takes them. At a remarkably slim 5.1mm, Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is Samsung’s thinnest Galaxy Tab, while delivering the most powerful performance of any Galaxy Tab to date, supporting productive use throughout the day. For example, users taking an online course alongside a full-time job can catch up on a lesson during the commute, then work through course exercises on the large screen at a café or library later in the day.
Both models are built to go the distance, allowing users to keep going without losing momentum. On a single charge, the all-day battery lasts up to 23 hours on Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and up to 21 hours on Galaxy Tab S12+, supporting long stretches of productivity anywhere. When it is time to recharge, the battery goes from 0% to 100% in about 95 minutes with the 45W adapter — minimizing downtime so users can get back to what they were doing.
Beyond long-lasting battery life, the Galaxy Tab S12 series delivers the most powerful performance of any Galaxy Tab to date, keeping pace with even intensive tasks. The cutting-edge 3nm processor delivers up to 61% faster NPU processing, 19% faster CPU performance and 17% improved GPU power compared to Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. In everyday use, that means users can take on more demanding tasks with increased speed and responsiveness. Whether rendering complex creative projects or watching a lecture while taking notes and asking AI for clarification — the experience stays responsive and fast with fewer interruptions to break their focus.
A newly designed 3D Vapor Chamber efficiently dissipates heat to support more reliable performance during demanding tasks, whether users are editing video or designing graphics for hours. Engineered for resilience and durability to withstand the elements and give users peace of mind, the Galaxy Tab S12 series also comes with IP68-rated water and dust resistance.
The Galaxy Tab S12 series comes with an expansive screen designed to help users think bigger and give ideas more room to unfold. Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra features a large 14.6-inch display, making it easy to explore complex topics and keep multiple perspectives in view. The Galaxy Tab S12+ features a larger 12.6-inch display and slimmer bezels than its predecessor, offering more screen space without sacrificing portability. Both models feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays reaching up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness — delivering clear, vivid visuals indoors or out. The upgraded seamless Vision Booster now adjusts brightness in real time based on lighting conditions for comfortable viewing.
Sound gets a major upgrade as well, with 4-channel spatial audio — twice as many channels as the previous generation — delivering a richer, more immersive experience whether users are streaming content, following a tutorial or editing.
Making Everyday Tasks More Intuitive and Effortless
Building on an industry-leading hardware foundation, the Galaxy Tab S12 series turns its large screen into a flexible workspace that makes it easy to keep up with different tasks without missing a beat. Running Android 17 with One UI 9 and the latest Galaxy AI, it brings research, note-taking, creation and AI assistance into one place, giving users more freedom to explore new ideas, capture what matters and put what they learn into practice.
Thanks to the Galaxy Tab S12 series’ immersive screen, users can split the screen into up to three sections in Multi Window layout. For example, users can take notes in Samsung Notes on one side while playing a lecture and opening an AI assistant on the other. As key takeaways or questions come up, users can capture them with the S Pen directly in Samsung Notes, while Note Assist summarizes their notes – all without pausing the lecture.
Both models come bundled with an ergonomic S Pen, offering precise, intuitive input for note-taking, annotating materials, and sketching concepts. For a more structured, professional workstation, the Pro Keyboard elevates productivity with a premium aluminum finish and a Galaxy AI Key that enables instant access to AI assistants, while the Book Cover Keyboard Slim delivers flexibility with comfortable viewing angles and an effortless typing experience.
The Galaxy Tab S12 series helps users bring information together and get real-time support the moment curiosity strikes. The Galaxy Tab S12 series comes equipped with a six-month trial of Google AI Pro, providing expanded access to Google’s most capable AI models from day one. Users can ask Gemini about anything unclear or dive deeper into subjects they want to explore the moment a question comes up. With Gemini Notebook, users can bring together notes, images, recordings, and files in one workspace and create summaries, podcasts, and even quizzes to make key information easier to understand.
As exploration expands into deeper research, Samsung Browser helps users stay focused without losing track of what they have already discovered. By understanding webpage content, context across multiple tabs, and browsing history, it can summarize information across open pages or surface a relevant source viewed days earlier – helping users spend less time searching through past tabs and more time capturing the key insights that matter most.
A Complete Ecosystem Designed to Take Skills and Creativity Further
The Galaxy Tab S12 series gives users the ideal place to put knowledge into practice, bringing together professional-grade apps alongside benefits worth approximately $600 to help them take their skills further.
Adobe Photoshop comes pre-loaded on the Galaxy Tab S12 series — a first for Android tablets — bringing pro-grade image editing and design to the tablet. The interface is optimized for tablets, and S Pen support makes it more intuitive to move ideas from hand to screen. Photoshop includes AI-powered features including AI Assistant and generative AI features powered by Adobe Firefly like Generative Fill and Image to Video, helping creatives edit faster and effortlessly. Exclusively for the Galaxy Tab S12 series, users receive four months of free access to the Photoshop mobile plan.
Notability, newly pre-loaded on Galaxy Tab, helps users capture their ideas, organize notes and build knowledge more efficiently with S Pen optimization and AI-driven study tools with a six-month free trial, plus 20% off the first subscription.
Goodnotes delivers clean note-taking and organization with one year of free access and LumaFusion enables professional-grade video editing, offered at a 66% discount. And Notion supports flexible writing, planning and organization with one month of its Plus plan free. Clip Studio Paint brings precision drawing and painting tools for digital art with a six-month trial and 20% off the first subscription.
In addition to these apps, users can explore a broader range of options that support different needs. MyScript Math instantly solves handwritten equations and shows the steps behind each one, while MyScript Notes summarizes handwritten notes into study materials with built-in AI tools to explain concepts or generate quizzes. Noteshelf 3 offers customizable layouts for capturing and organizing ideas, while ArcSite converts rough field sketches into precise CAD drawings.
Availability
The Galaxy Tab S12 series will be available starting Oct. 7 in select markets and offered in two colors, Gray and Silver.
Built for lasting and confident use, Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+ support up to seven times of OS upgrades and security updates.
For added peace of mind, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage tailored to users' device needs, including fast repairs for accidental damage, extended warranty, and certified expert support available both at home and abroad. Additionally, Galaxy mobile phone users running One UI 9 can easily check the Samsung Care+ status of their Galaxy Tab and enroll through the Warranty and care menu in the Settings. It provides quick access to warranty information, self-diagnostics, repair requests, and remote support for connected devices—all directly from the mobile phone.
For additional information, visit Samsung Newsroom, SamsungMobilePressor Samsung.com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment