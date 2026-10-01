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Russian Drone Hits School In Kyiv, Fire Breaks Out

Russian Drone Hits School In Kyiv, Fire Breaks Out


2026-10-01 05:12:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"The children were in the shelter. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the mayor said.

Read also: Man killed in Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv region this morning

As reported, fires broke out in the Solomianskyi, Obolonskyi and Pecherskyi districts of Kyiv as a result of an overnight attack by Russian drones. One person was injured.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

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UkrinForm

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