Russian Drone Hits School In Kyiv, Fire Breaks Out

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"The children were in the shelter. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the mayor said.

Man killed in Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv region this morning

As reported, fires broke out in the Solomianskyi, Obolonskyi and Pecherskyi districts of Kyiv as a result of an overnight attack by Russian drones. One person was injured.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service