Russian Drone Hits School In Kyiv, Fire Breaks Out
"The children were in the shelter. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the mayor said.Read also: Man killed in Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv region this morning
As reported, fires broke out in the Solomianskyi, Obolonskyi and Pecherskyi districts of Kyiv as a result of an overnight attack by Russian drones. One person was injured.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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