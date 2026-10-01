Over 40 Facilities Damaged, Six People Injured In Russian Attacks On Kyiv Region Over Past Day
"The enemy continues to terrorize the Kyiv region and attack civilian facilities in the region. Over the past day, six residents of the Kyiv region were injured. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance. The enemy attacks damaged 42 facilities in six districts of the region," Tkachenko wrote.
In particular, 24 facilities were damaged in the Obukhiv district, including 20 private homes, a power line, a retail establishment and two vehicles. One person was injured.Read also: Russian drone hits school in Kyiv, fire breaks out
In the Brovary district, five facilities were damaged: three private homes and two vehicles. Four people were injured.
In the Bucha district, seven facilities were damaged, including five private homes and two vehicles.
In the Bila Tserkva district, three facilities were damaged: two private homes and an educational institution.
In the Fastiv district, two facilities were damaged: an industrial facility and a utility building.
In the Boryspil district, one private home was damaged and one person was injured.
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