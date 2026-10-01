Russian Strikes On Kharkiv Region Leave Eight Injured Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The attackers used six missiles, six guided aerial bombs and 32 drones, 11 of which were of an unidentified type. The others were Molniya, Geran-2 and FPV drones.

Kharkiv was attacked by drones. The Kyivskyi district of the city came under attack, and an apartment building was damaged.

Man killed in Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv region this morning

In Kharkiv district, the attacks damaged six private houses and a car in Slatyne, a private house, three outbuildings and a car in Tsyrkuny, two private houses in Bezruky and Mala Danylivka, two residential buildings in Derhachi, and a car in Maslii.

“In the village of Tsyrkuny, a 68-year-old man was injured, in the settlement of Slatyne in the Derhachi community, a 64-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were injured, in the city of Derhachi, a 61-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction, on the road near the village of Maslii in the Derhachi community, men aged 52 and 45 were injured,” the regional governor said.

In Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, a warehouse building and a car were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. A 29-year-old woman was injured.

In Izium district, the attack damaged power lines in Pidvysoke and three private houses in Izium. A 45-year-old man was also injured in Izium.

In Kupiansk district, a shop and an apartment building in Shevchenkove, a warehouse in Pidserednie, and a private house in Ploske were damaged.

In Lozova district, two warehouse buildings containing seeds in Verkhnia Samara were damaged in the attack.

The transit evacuation center in Lozova received 178 people over the past day. Since it began operating, a total of 62,622 people have been registered there.

As Ukrinform reported, on the Southern Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces attempted to advance near Hrafskе, Symynivka, Mala Vovcha, Kozacha Lopan, Ternove and Izbytske over the past day.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attacked twice near Novoplatonivka and Kupiansk.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration