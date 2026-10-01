Russian Drone Hits Warehouses In Kyiv, Damage Reported
"There was a strike on warehouse facilities in the Solomianskyi district," Klitschko said.
According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, preliminary information indicates that a warehouse building was damaged in the Solomianskyi district as a result of a drone falling onto the site.Read also: Russian forces strike business center in Odesa, one person injured
As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of October 1, a Russian drone struck a school building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, causing a fire.
Illustrative photo: Vadym Liakh / Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment