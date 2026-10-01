Russian Drone Hits Warehouses In Kyiv, Damage Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said this on Telegram.

"There was a strike on warehouse facilities in the Solomianskyi district," Klitschko said.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, preliminary information indicates that a warehouse building was damaged in the Solomianskyi district as a result of a drone falling onto the site.

Russian forces strike business center in Odesa, one person injured

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of October 1, a Russian drone struck a school building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, causing a fire.

Illustrative photo: Vadym Liakh / Facebook