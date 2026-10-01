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Power Substation Hit In Crimea, Power Outages Reported

Power Substation Hit In Crimea, Power Outages Reported


2026-10-01 05:12:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The report comes from the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, Ukrinform reports.

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UkrinForm

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