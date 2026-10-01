Air Pollution Recorded In Three Cities In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv Regional State Administration stated this, citing the results of observations from monitoring stations, Ukrinform reports.

According to the administration, the main pollutant at present is fine particulate matter (fine dust). Prolonged exposure may cause breathing discomfort in older people, individuals who are sensitive to irritation, and children.

Until the situation improves, specialists recommend keeping windows closed, avoiding spending extended periods outdoors, and drinking enough water. If you have an air purifier at home, it is recommended that you run it at maximum power.

Emergency power outages canceled in Kyiv, replaced with scheduled blackouts

The regional administration noted that no exceedances of permissible levels of chemical or biological substances in the air were observed in other settlements in the Kyiv region. Gamma radiation levels in the region remain within the natural background range.

As previously reported, on September 30, deteriorated air quality was recorded in Vyshhorod, Vyshneve, Vasylkiv and Obukhiv in the Kyiv region.

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