Khalafov Urges Armenia To Recognize Historic Responsibility For Regional Peace

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia and the Armenian people must properly appreciate their historic responsibility and take steps toward ensuring lasting peace in the region, Khalaf Khalafov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, said at the First CICA Media Forum held in Baku.

Khalafov noted that Azerbaijan, despite enduring severe hardships, restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

“Nevertheless, we must all ensure the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Following the Second Garabagh War, the President of Azerbaijan proposed establishing lasting peace in the region to the Republic of Armenia and has taken all practical steps to advance the peace process. Armenia and the Armenian people must properly appreciate this historic responsibility and take steps to ensure peace,” he said.