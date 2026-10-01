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Google, Micro1 Bid Millions for Spirit Airlines' 97.5M Passenger Records
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence (AI) companies are hunting for large data sets held by bankrupt firms to train their models, creating a new commercial market and sparking a data security crisis across the global tech sector.
Google and AI startup Micro1 have each submitted multimillion-dollar bids for internal communications and passenger data belonging to Spirit Airlines, which has filed for bankruptcy. Google offered $10 million for the data set, while Micro1 bid $12.5 million.
Suppliers and workers have voiced concern that sensitive information could leak.
Court documents filed with the New York Bankruptcy Court show the sales list includes 97.5 million passenger records gathered since 1992. The database holds 13.7 million email addresses, loyalty program details and data from partner companies. The package also covers personnel files for more than 175,000 workers and 1.5 million internal communications pulled from channels such as email and Microsoft Teams.
The court is expected to rule on the sale at a hearing Wednesday.
The airline, struggling financially, sold 27 aging Airbus aircraft for $668 million on Sept. 25.
Selling data during bankruptcy proceedings has become a global business model. Legal experts note that commercial information, including financial data, falls outside data protection laws, leaving the process to be governed solely by contractual agreements.
Google and AI startup Micro1 have each submitted multimillion-dollar bids for internal communications and passenger data belonging to Spirit Airlines, which has filed for bankruptcy. Google offered $10 million for the data set, while Micro1 bid $12.5 million.
Suppliers and workers have voiced concern that sensitive information could leak.
Court documents filed with the New York Bankruptcy Court show the sales list includes 97.5 million passenger records gathered since 1992. The database holds 13.7 million email addresses, loyalty program details and data from partner companies. The package also covers personnel files for more than 175,000 workers and 1.5 million internal communications pulled from channels such as email and Microsoft Teams.
The court is expected to rule on the sale at a hearing Wednesday.
The airline, struggling financially, sold 27 aging Airbus aircraft for $668 million on Sept. 25.
Selling data during bankruptcy proceedings has become a global business model. Legal experts note that commercial information, including financial data, falls outside data protection laws, leaving the process to be governed solely by contractual agreements.
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