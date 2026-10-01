Malaysia Urges Vietnamese Ceos To Tap High-Tech, Green Manufacturing Boom

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Vijian Paramasivam

PHNOM PENH, Oct 1 (NNN) -- Malaysia is inviting Vietnamese investors to tap fast-growing opportunities in high-tech manufacturing and green industries after bilateral trade hit US$22 billion (RM92 billion) last year.

Consul General of Malaysia in Ho Chi Minh City, Firdauz Othman, told industry leaders that Malaysia is an ideal investment destination for investors from the Southeast Asian country.

“As Malaysia continues to attract massive investment in high-tech manufacturing, Vietnamese firms in the supply chain, semiconductors, electronics and precision engineering can find significant integration opportunities.

“Furthermore, Malaysia is actively incentivising projects that align with sustainability goals, offering a gateway for Vietnamese firms involved in solar components or green manufacturing,” said Firdauz.

He was speaking at the“CEO Forum – Doing Business With Malaysia” held in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the Consulate General of Malaysia and supported by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) in the southern city and the Malaysia Business Chamber in Vietnam.

Firdauz also suggested that Vietnamese investors should engage with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority to explore the“Green Lane” approvals or tailored incentives for large-scale projects.

The Malaysian government, he said, is currently fast-tracking investments that contribute to technology transfer and high-skilled employment.

Malaysia's exports to Vietnam expanded to US$12.94 billion (RM55.24 billion), driven primarily by electrical and electronic products, chemicals, petroleum products, and manufacturers of metal and machinery.

Imports from Vietnam also increased to US$8.65 billion (RM36.89 billion), highlighting Vietnam's growing strength in manufacturing and agriculture.

Malaysia was the second-largest investor in Vietnam, after Singapore, among ASEAN member states.

The elevation of the bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in November 2024 has further enhanced trade ties.

--NNN