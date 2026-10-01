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Poll: Eisenkot Bloc Leads Netanyahu 54-50 Weeks Before Israel Vote
(MENAFN) An opposition bloc headed by Gadi Eisenkot would win 54 seats in Israel's 120-member Knesset, ahead of the 50 projected for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing bloc, according to a poll released Wednesday by an Israeli broadcaster.
Eisenkot's Yashar party was the largest single party in the projection, with 23 seats. Netanyahu's Likud followed with 20 if elections were held now. Another 16 seats were assigned to parties aligned with neither camp.
Naftali Bennett's Together party was projected at 13 seats. The Democrats, led by Yair Golan, and Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu were each projected at nine.
Within Netanyahu's bloc, the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism was projected at eight seats and Shas at seven. Jewish Power, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was projected at six, and Religious Zionism at five.
The United Arab List was also projected at five seats, while The Reservists, Amcha Yisrael and Kahol Lavan were each projected at four.
The poll found that 38 lists have registered for the upcoming vote, but only 13 are projected to clear the electoral threshold and enter parliament. Forming a government requires the backing of at least 61 lawmakers in the 120-seat chamber.
The survey lands weeks before the general election set for Oct. 27. Netanyahu has led the current government since late December 2022. He faces corruption charges, and the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.
Eisenkot's Yashar party was the largest single party in the projection, with 23 seats. Netanyahu's Likud followed with 20 if elections were held now. Another 16 seats were assigned to parties aligned with neither camp.
Naftali Bennett's Together party was projected at 13 seats. The Democrats, led by Yair Golan, and Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu were each projected at nine.
Within Netanyahu's bloc, the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism was projected at eight seats and Shas at seven. Jewish Power, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was projected at six, and Religious Zionism at five.
The United Arab List was also projected at five seats, while The Reservists, Amcha Yisrael and Kahol Lavan were each projected at four.
The poll found that 38 lists have registered for the upcoming vote, but only 13 are projected to clear the electoral threshold and enter parliament. Forming a government requires the backing of at least 61 lawmakers in the 120-seat chamber.
The survey lands weeks before the general election set for Oct. 27. Netanyahu has led the current government since late December 2022. He faces corruption charges, and the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.
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